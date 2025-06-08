Lilo and Stitch's Angel Actress Shares Her Live-Action Sequel Hopes (And I'm Totally In)

The actress behind Angel from the greater Lilo & Stitch franchise expressed her hopes to reprise her role in the revamped live-action story. With Lilo & Stitch on its way to being one of 2025's biggest movies, a sequel is almost inevitable, leading to questions about which new characters and actors could make their presence felt in the future.

Tara Strong, the voice actress for Angel in Lilo & Stitch: The Series, shared her hopes to reprise the role in a sequel to 2025's live-action Lilo & Stitch. While Angel has only had a handful of appearances alongside Stitch and other aliens in this animated saga, a moment from the live-action remake opened the door for Strong to make a comeback.

Answering a question for Galaxy Con, Strong admitted to being sad that Angel was missing from the first movie. However, if Disney were to ask her to come back to play her role again, she would "definitely show up." She went on to express excitement at the idea of tackling Angel's evil-to-sweet character arc for a second time:

"I'm super sad that Angel wasn't in the first one, and if they asked me to be in the sequel, I will definitely show up, and maybe she's, like, evil again, and they have to get her sweet again, that would be fun. I could put a spell on people."

Tara Strong

These quotes come after a late scene in Lilo & Stitch included an Easter egg for Angel, in which she popped up on the visual display in Jumba's ship as he attempted to recapture Stitch. While she was not included in the original animated Lilo & Stitch, she became a fan favorite in the animated series, setting her up for a potential appearance in a live-action sequel.

Based on the 2002 Disney animated movie, Lilo & Stitch tells the story of a young Hawaiian girl who adopts a blue "dog," later revealed to be an alien experiment who crash-lands on Earth after escaping captivity. The cast includes Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Elizebeth Agudong (Nani), Zach Galifianakis (Jumba), Billy Magnussen (Pleakley), and more. Lilo & Stitch is now playing in theaters.

Why Angel Could Work in Live-Action Lilo & Stitch 2

Disney

Disney introducing Angel in a second Lilo & Stitch movie would not only add more of the lore from the greater franchise but also potentially deliver some of what was missing from the first movie.

One of the many changes Disney made to the story from the original film removed the inclusion of Gantu, who was depicted as the main villain. While fans were disappointed to see him not included in the remake (replaced by a more villainous version of Jumba as the antagonist), Angel could help officially bring him into the fold for a sequel.

In the animated series, Angel is initially used by Gantu in an attempt to recapture Stitch and take him off Earth for good using her siren-esque powers. However, she eventually defects to Stitch's side of the fight and becomes his love interest, leading to Gantu's efforts yet again being foiled.

Looking at Strong's desire to come back as Angel, this pink alien seems to be the most likely new addition to a second movie if and when it gets greenlit. Considering how Lilo & Stitch is already becoming a box office juggernaut, that sequel being confirmed would not come as a shock.