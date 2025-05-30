Live-Action Lilo & Stitch 2 Now Has the Perfect Chance to Introduce Angel

An unexpected Easter egg from Disney's Lilo & Stitch set up the opportunity for the franchise to introduce the fan-favorite character Angel in a live-action Lilo & Stitch 2. Fans met a number of wild alien creatures over the course of Disney's latest live-action remakes, with the story opening the door to even more possibilities in a follow-up effort.

2025's live-action Lilo & Stitch showed the first tease for Angel in the greater universe. While the Disney remake's core cast of characters included Stitch and a few other notable otherworldly beings, an Easter egg from the latter stages of the main story gave Disney the chance to expand on that cast mightily should a sequel be greenlit.

After Zach Galifianakis' Dr. Jumba Jookiba kidnaps Stitch as part of his mission to get him off Earth, he begins flipping through his list of experiments, looking to take Stitch's empathy away. The first being seen in visual aid is Experiment 624, a feminine-looking pink-hued alien with a similar body make-up to Stitch but longer antennae.

Fans of the greater Lilo & Stitch universe will recognize this being as Angel, one of Jumba's other experiments whom he created to turn other beings and experiments from good to evil. She accomplishes this by singing a siren song with a behavioral modification trigger that works on a neurological level.

Initially, she is introduced alongside the villainous Gantu as his accomplice, with Gantu hoping to use her to lure Stitch to him and capture him. Unfortunately for Gantu, Angel's siren song did not work on Stitch due to the fact that he was created after her, making him immune to the music.

Angel also eventually becomes Stitch's love interest by the end of her appearance in Lilo & Stitch: The Series. She makes subsequent appearances in a later episode of the animated series and a short cameo in the Leroy & Stitch movie.

Showing a new version of the story first told in the 2002 animated movie, Lilo & Stitch is Disney's newest live-action remake, featuring the alien Stitch's crash-landing on Earth as he meets a young Hawaiian girl named Lilo. Starring Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Sydney Elizebeth Agudong (Nani), Zach Galifianakis (Jumba), Billy Magnussen (Pleakley), and more, Stitch is forced to disguise himself as a dog while his creators chase him across Hawaii to get him back. Lilo & Stitch is now playing in theaters worldwide.

How Lilo & Stitch 2 Could Introduce Angel, Gantu, & More

Notably, 2025's Lilo & Stitch made a few notable changes to the story from its animated predecessor, including the complete removal of one of the original film's villains, Gantu. However, with the Easter egg teasing Angel in this movie (which was completely absent in the 2002 film), this could open the door to bring Gantu in for a proper place in the narrative.

Considering how drastically the story in this first movie was changed, Lilo & Stitch 2 could piggyback off of those adjustments and allow Gantu to still come in as a foe for Stitch in the new film. He could end up coercing Jumba into giving him a way to retrieve Stitch from Earth for good, which may lead to Jumba telling him about Experiment 624 and her abilities.

From a logistical perspective, Angel would not be the most difficult character to create through CGI for a new movie. Her body structure is largely similar to Stitch's, and considering how his look was one of the highlights of the new 2025 remake, fans should naturally have faith in Disney to adapt Angel to similar levels of success.

Looking at the story, even with Lilo and Nani's family situation being vastly different from what it was in the original film, their new family is still in a similar place as it was back in 2002. This leaves plenty of room for Disney to still adapt Gantu and Angel's adventures from the animated show without too many changes to what fans know and love in their origins.