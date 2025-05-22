The live-action Lilo & Stitch is playing in theaters now, but don't get out of your seat when the credits start rolling because there is an end credits scene that you absolutely do not want to miss. The mid-credits scene is both hilarious and heartwarming, catching viewers up on a little bit of what has happened since the end of the movie.

This sequence fits right in with the rest of the movie. It doesn't tease a sequel, but is still a nice addition. Lilo & Stitch (2025) does not have a post-credits scene, so feel free to head for the door after the mid-credit scene wraps up.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Lilo & Stitch.

Lilo & Stitch End Credits Scene Explained

Lilo & Stitch

At the end of Lilo & Stitch, Nani (Sydney Agudong) leaves to go to college to study Marine Biology (or, as Lilo calls it, join the Marines). The sisters promise to keep in touch, and Lilo (Maia Kealoha) goes to live with her new foster mother and neighbor Tūtū (Amy Hill).

The mid-credit scene starts off with Lilo and Nani talking via a video call on Lilo's computer. Nani expresses how much she misses her sister and tells her to close her eyes because she has a surprise for her. Viewers see her pull out Jumba's portal gun, which she uses to create a portal to visit Lilo in person. While Lilo has her eyes still closed, Nani pinches her big toe, causing her to squeal with glee and jump into her sister's arms.

This causes such a commotion that Tūtū sends Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance) up to check on Lilo. The pair had been watching a movie with David (Kaipo Dudoit) and Billy Magnussen's Pleakley (who is seen here in alien form, proving how comfortable he is in his own skin now). Bubbles mumbles something about hoping that Lilo is not doing a "TikTak" dance again, while Lilo, Nani, and Stitch rush to close the portal so it is not discovered that they kept the portal gun.

The gun is not working, and all three of them are frantic, but just in time, Stitch gets the portal to close. When Cobra Bubbles opens the door, he glances to his right and sees what he thinks is Lilo's back as she is sleeping in bed, saying to himself that she is getting so big. In reality, he sees Nani, who has Lilo and Stitch cuddled in front of her.

The Lilo & Stitch mid-credit scene ends with Nani saying "Goodnight sister," then Lilo repeating it, before Stitch adds an adorable, "Goodnight sisters" showing that he has indeed become a part of the family.