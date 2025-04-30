Disney announced a long-awaited sci-fi sequel, which will be coming to Disney+ and Disney Channel later this summer. This announcement marks the latest title in the House of Mouse's Summer 2025 schedule, including big names from the studio's past and a few faces never seen by Disney fans.

As a part of its Summer 2025 slate, Disney revealed that the highly anticipated sequel to its Disney Channel Zombies franchise will be released on Thursday, July 10, 2025 (and Friday, July 11, 2025 on Disney+). Titled Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, the Disney Channel Original Movie marks the latest entry into the campy, fear-fuelled musical franchise.

Disney

Zombies 4 marks the first film from the series since 2022, cementing the wait between the third and fourth movie as the longest in franchise history (about three years).

Franchise star Julian Lerner previously teased this release date in 2024, predicting that the next movie would arrive sometime "next summer:"

"I think possibly next summer, around then. My character, I don't really know much, I can say that, but he's, I think audiences will really, really love him. He's a really fun, interesting character, and he's got some fun, creepy sides."

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires will see Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly return as their franchise mainstays, Zed and Addison. Meanwhile, the upcoming sequel will introduce new characters, Nova (a not-to-be-trifled-with Daywalker) and Victor (a blood-sucking charismatic Vampire).

Described as the franchise's take on a road trip movie, the new Disney Channel sequel will see its main characters pack up and ship out as Zed and Addison's summer vacation lands them in the middle of a rivalry between vampires and daywalkers. It will feature a stacked lineup of musical numbers, with nine new original songs set to debut as a part of the film.

What Does Disney's Summer 2025 Look Like?

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires is just the latest addition to Disney's Summer 2025 schedule. The renowned studio has plenty for fans to get excited about across its various brands (i.e., Disney+, Disney Television, Walt Disney Studios, etc).

Phineas and Ferb Revival

Disney

It has been more than 10 years since the last episodes of Phineas and Ferb aired on Disney Channel, but that will change later this summer. The long-in-the-works Phineas and Ferb revival is set to kick off its run on Disney Channel on June 5, 2025 (and the next day on Disney+), running for 20 episodes.

The series will again focus on a pair of preteen brothers and their zany adventures on a summer vacation to remember. However, it has been confirmed that the Phineas and Ferb revival will feature a first-for-the-franchise time jump, taking place the summer after the show's original run.

Lilo & Stitch

Disney

The latest Disney animated-to-live-action remake is set to debut in theaters in just a couple of weeks before likely coming to Disney+ sometime this summer. The Lilo & Stitch remake will recount the story of a young Hawaiian girl who gets wrapped up in an intergalactic conspiracy after unknowingly adopting a dangerous alien experiment named Stitch.

Directed by Marcel the Shell with Shoes On filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch comes to theaters on Friday, May 23, 2025 and stars Maia Kealoha, Tia Carrere, Sydney Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, and many more (read more about the Lilo & Stitch cast here).

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Ironheart is the latest Marvel Studios series to put its stamp on Disney+. Following teenage supergenius Riri Williams (played by Dominique Thorne), the series will focus on its titular hero as she uses her Iron Man-esque suit of armor to take on a new magical threat while away at college.

The Ironheart show has been in the works for years, having been delayed for years; however, it will finally soar onto the platform starting on June 24, 2025, running for six episodes.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends

Disney Jr.

Those looking for some super-powered fare for the younger Marvel fan in their house can check out the new animated series Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. The Spidey and his Amazing Friends spin-off will center on Tony Stark and his team of power armor-wielding heroes.

The series will arrive on Disney+ and Disney Channel (via Disney Jr.) sometime later this summer.

Elio

Pixar

After Inside Out 2 and Elemental in the last two years, Pixar will look to continue its hot streak with the release of Elio. The latest film from the beloved animation studio will come to theaters on June 20, 2025 before likely arriving on Disney+ by the end of the summer season.

The movie marks the directorial debut for Pixar story artist Madeline Sharafian, telling a star-faring tale of a young boy (played by Yonas Kibreab) mistakenly taken by aliens as the new intergalactic ambassador to Earth.

Freakier Friday

Disney

The Freaky Friday franchise is the latest to get the legacy sequel treatment with the long-awaited release of Disney's Freakier Friday. Starring Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan, the new film will amp up the body-swapping comedy as three generations of women are mystically forced to literally walk a day in their family members' shoes.

Freakier Friday will be released in theaters on August 8, 2025, marking the last major Disney blockbuster of the summer season.

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

Later this summer, fans will return to the mysterious Marvel location of Wakanda with Ryan Coogler's latest MCU effort. Titled Eyes of Wakanda, the new animated series is set to arrive on Disney+ with four episodes, all hitting Disney+ on August 6, 2025.

Eyes of Wakanda is an anthology series telling the tale of an ancient band of Wakandan warriors throughout time as they hunt down lost vibranium artifacts.