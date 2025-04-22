Marvel Studios' Ironheart Release Breaks an Unfortunate MCU Record

Ironheart is the next Marvel Studios show to release on Disney+, but it took a long road to get there.

The miniseries brings back Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart) in her first live-action appearance since 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Ryan Coogler-produced show was first announced in 2020 and has suffered significant delays on its journey to its 2025 premiere.

Ironheart Is Already An MCU Record-Breaker

Marvel Studios

Ironheart's debut is officially set for June 24, 2025, which breaks a record for Marvel Studios as the longest release delay for one of its television shows.

The series was originally intended to premiere in Fall 2023, and this almost 2-year delay to June 2025 for Ironheart makes it the longest in MCU television's history on Disney+ so far.

Like many TV series in Hollywood, Ironheart's release was impacted by the 2023 Writers and Actors' Guild strikes. Additionally, the series was one of many impacted by Disney's content reshuffle, which saw Marvel Studios spread out its upcoming titles with a focus on making each one "an event" (as per The Hollywood Reporter).

Ironheart is far from the only Marvel Studios TV series to suffer extensive delays. Some of the most notable MCU series that missed their intended premieres are below:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Original release window: Fall 2020

Final release date: March 19, 2021

Secret Invasion

Original release window: Spring 2023

Final release date: June 21, 2023

Loki Season 2

Original release window: Summer 2023

Final release date: October 5, 2023

Echo

Original release window: Summer 2023

Final release date: January 9, 2024

Agatha All Along

Original release window: Winter 2023/24

Final release date: September 18, 2024

Daredevil: Born Again

Original release window: Spring 2024

Final release date: March 4, 2025

Most of Marvel Studios' TV shows suffer delays of less than 12 months, so Ironheart's 18-month delay is well and truly the longest.

Will Ironheart Be Worth the Wait?

Interestingly, Ironheart's release delay isn't the only record it's broken in the MCU. The first footage released from Ironheart also only happened after a record-breaking amount of time.

However, these delays should not be taken as an indicator of the quality of the series. In fact, the series has several reasons it may end up being an MCU standout.

Ironheart has an impressive cast, with Anthony Ramos (In The Heights) and Alden Ehrenreich (Solo) attached. The series also makes history with the casting of Marvel's first non-binary actor in Shea Couleé.

Ironheart will explore an interesting space in the MCU, with synopses for the series revealing that the show "pits technology against magic," which is a first for the MCU, and something Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige is personally excited about:

"We've had technological heroes and villains. We've had supernatural people dealing with magic. We've never had the two at the same time, so seeing Riri go up against [The Hood] in a way, that is very unique is what I think I'm most excited for.”

There are also rumors that Riri Williams may end up forming part of the MCU's Young Avengers team, making her solo series a must-watch for anyone invested in the potential future superhero group.