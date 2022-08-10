MCU's First Non-Binary Actor Teases Historic Disney+ Role

Marvel Studios is just over a year away from revisiting Iron Man's legacy with the introduction of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams in the Ironheart Disney+ series. And with a cast that already boasts Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich, the show also brings a historic moment with the inclusion of the MCU's first non-binary star.

This milestone came when Marvel Studios officially cast RuPaul's Drag Race's Shea Couleé in an undisclosed role in Ironheart, bringing a new level of representation to MCU storytelling. Couleé already shared their excitement about the news across their social media pages, expressing their pure joy to get into acting by way of the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

"I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project. Acting was my first love long before Drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine. Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into OZ. ‘Ironheart’ is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all"

With filming still a long way from finishing for Ironheart, it will be some time until fans find out who Couleé is playing in the show as they make their highly-anticipated MCU debut. But now, the up-and-coming star has shared even more about what fans can expect to see from Ironheart as the show prepares for its 2023 arrival on Disney+.

Ironheart Star Teases Historic MCU Role

Marvel

MCU newcomer Shea Couleé spoke with E! News about their upcoming role in Marvel Studios' Ironheart, which will release on Disney+ in Fall 2023.

They called it "so humbling" to move into the world of mainstream content and break new boundaries with the world of drag, especially considering what they will bring to the show in that regard:

"It's really so humbling to be able to crossover into a much more mainstream avenue, and push the needle forward as far as drag is concerned, in the way that it's consumed and in pop culture."I'm so deeply excited for everyone to see what this role is, what it entails and everything it is."

They also thanked Marvel Studios for being "so unbelievably open and receptive" to their own experience in the industry, allowing the former drag queen to put their stamp on the MCU:

"Everyone at Marvel has been so unbelievably open and receptive to my experiences and my expertise about drag. And they've allowed me to really come in to the MCU and put my very specific Shea Couleé print on the Marvel Universe."

Couleé closed by teasing that the show will be "really impactful," indicating how much the city of Chicago will have an influence on everything that happens in the plot:

"It's going to be really impactful. It's going to be so smart and creative and clever and funny, and sexy. And so, so, so, so Chicago."

Shea Couleé Brings Drag to the MCU

While Shea Couleé kept mum on details regarding their role in Marvel Studios' Ironheart, they made it clear that they will bring the world of drag into the MCU upon their arrival.

How that comes into play is still largely a mystery, although they expressed how supportive Marvel has been in giving their world a spotlight with the studio's refocused efforts towards better representation. These efforts take a major step forward with the franchise's first non-binary actor coming in Ironheart, and Couleé hasn't held back on sharing their excitement about joining the MCU.

With more than a year until Ironheart makes its debut, there will likely only be small hints and teases about the new actor's upcoming role, with Marvel still using every measure possible to keep details secret. But this casting alone should have viewers looking forward to more information being released, especially as Riri Williams' place in the MCU becomes more set in stone after her debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Ironheart is currently filming and will debut on Disney+ in Fall 2023.