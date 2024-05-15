Iron Man's Disney+ Spin-off Gets Unfortunate Release Update (Official)

MCU fans will have to wait a little longer for Ironheart to drop on Disney+.

Starring Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams (aka Ironheart), the Iron Man spin-off series is set to follow the genius MIT student skilled in creating suits rivaling those of Tony Stark.

After being on the Disney+ docket for years, and following cancellation concerns, Ironheart just received a new official, and yet somewhat disappointing, release update.

[ Black Panther 2 Star Teases 'Drastic' Changes in Next MCU Appearance ]

MCU Iron Man Spin-off Gets Delayed (Again)

At the 2024 Disney Upfront event, Disney+ announced that Ironheart will finally be released sometime in 2025.

This is unfortunate given that the series was filmed in 2022, the same year Dominique Thorne's Ironheart made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

A 2025 release also means Ironheart will have been delayed for roughly two years since Marvel Studios initially slated the series for a Fall 2023 release at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con.

In addition to Dominique Thorne, Ironheart will also star Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins or The Hood, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich.

The legacy and influence of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man is also expected to have a presence in the show since Riri builds similar high-tech armored suits.

While the extent of that presence is unknown, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - The Art of the Movie book confirmed a connection between Ironheart and Iron Man, with concept illustrator Josh Nizzi revealing that "Riri is obviously aware of his work," and her suits show Iron Man's "influence:"

Why Ironheart Is Now Releasing in 2025?

Marvel

It is worth noting that Ironheart's projected release, and its subsequent delays, have likely resulted from Marvel Studios scaling back its content volume following a string of MCU disappointments and the return of Disney CEO Bob Iger.

In fact, during the Walt Disney Company's Q2 Earnings Call on May 7, Iger discussed plans for Marvel Studios to move to "two TV series a year" and for MCU films to follow suit with "at the maximum, three."

For reference, Marvel Studios has already debuted Echo and X-Men '97 this year with Agatha All Along still to come on September 18.

Dropping Ironheart in 2024, in addition to that already crowded slate, may have been seen as going against the studio's new directive.

Still, Marvel fans should expect to see and hear more about the MCU's long-awaited Iron Man spin-off, and possibly an official release date, at D23 in August.

Ironheart is now set to release on Disney+ in 2025.

Check out other MCU stories below:

Here's Why Spider-Man: No Way Home Still Isn't on Disney Plus

New Captain America 4 Trailer Footage Gets Strong First Reactions Online

X-Men '97 Sneaks Henry Cavill Superman Easter Egg In New Episode