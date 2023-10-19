MCU: First Look at Ironheart's New Suit Design for Disney+ Show (Photos)

Ironheart just blasted back into the spotlight with a look at the leading character’s new suit design from the upcoming Disney+ show.

Ironheart has largely been hiding in the shadows since Dominique Thorne’s debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The character got two exciting suits for her first appearance in Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga, setting the stage for her to fly to new heights with her solo series being developed for Disney+.

First Look at Ironheart Suit for Disney+

As discovered by The Cosmic Circus, an eBay listing shared images of a crew gift for the staff on Marvel Studios’ Ironheart.

That gift was a pair of socks that featured a never-before-seen design for Riri Williams’ final suit from the upcoming series.

eBay

The suit takes inspiration from Ironheart’s design from the comics, featuring a black chest piece along with a heart on the chest and the forehead of the helmet.

eBay

This will be at least the fourth suit fans see from Riri Williams after her Mark I suit and the Wakanda-developed armor first revealed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Dominique Thorne has also been seen in behind-the-scenes photos from Ironheart developing another new look, although that one appears to be much bigger than her others.

When Will Ironheart Debut on Disney+?

Unfortunately, after Riri Williams became a stand-out player in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, fans will have to wait quite a while for her solo series.

Due to the massive round of delays for the MCU’s movies and Disney+ shows, incited by a need to rework several projects internally, Ironheart won’t debut until potentially 2025.

Reportedly, filming for the series is complete, with Marvel Studios having also recently confirmed that Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen will play a major and mysterious role in this thrilling new series.

But with shows releasing before this one such as Daredevil: Born Again and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries going through some major changes, Ironheart could have its own reworking to do as well during this time.

Ironheart is now rumored to debut on Disney+ in September 2025.