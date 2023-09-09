Marvel's Phase 5 Just Delayed These 7 MCU Shows

A handful of Phase 5 MCU shows were recently delayed by Marvel Studios, significantly changing the upcoming release slate for Disney+.

The ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strikes already halted many major productions within the MCU.

A number of upcoming movies, such as Thunderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, and Fantastic Four, have already had their respective release dates moved back.

If the strikes continue through the rest of the calendar year, the MCU's Phase 5 projects could see even more delays with Disney+ shows and theatrical films.

Marvel Studios Delayed Seven Phase 5 Shows

In a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, seven upcoming MCU television series set to debut on Disney+ were officially delayed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Some of the projects were even set to hit the streaming platform before the end of 2023 but were forced to be moved back.

With that being said, here are all seven Phase 5 shows that were officially delayed:

Echo

Marvel

Echo was originally set to premiere on Disney+ on November 29, but the series was pushed back to January 2024. Instead of releasing one episode per week as all previous live-action MCU shows have, all six episodes of Echo were going to hit the platform on that same premiere date.

Echo's delay comes as a bit of a surprise, as many reports and rumors stated that it would still meet its initial release date of November 29 despite the ongoing strikes. It is also important to remember that Disney is in the midst of some cutbacks and cost-cutting initiatives, however, which could be one factor in the show being moved to 2024.

What If...? Season 2

Marvel

The next MCU title that had its release date shifted was Season 2 of the animated What If...? series. Originally set to come out in early 2023, What If...? Season 2 was then delayed indefinitely. However, it is now eyeing a release window of sometime around Christmas 2023.

Seeing as how Christmas Day (December 25) is on a Monday, and the MCU has historically debuted new Disney+ episodes on either Wednesdays or Fridays, What If...? Season 2 could potentially hit the streaming platform on Friday, December 22, Wednesday, December 27, or Friday, December 29.

X-Men '97

Marvel

X-Men '97 is another animated project that was officially delayed. The show was initially supposed to come out on Disney+ sometime in fall 2023. However, it was moved back to an 'Early 2024' release window, without a specific date attached.

The upcoming show will be a continuation of the animated series that premiered throughout the 1990s, and it was even teased that a Season 2 is already in the works.

Ironheart

Marvel

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but even before the first time she was seen on-screen, fans were already expecting a solo project centered around the character to hit Disney+ in fall 2023.

That show, which is titled Ironheart, was reportedly moved back to sometime in 2024, but it was just recently delayed officially, with no release window attached. The ongoing strikes were noted as the reason for the delay.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Marvel

The WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, already went through a number of changes during its production process. Its official title was already shifted twice, and a report in July stated that its release window would be moved back from 2023 to mid-2024.

However, its delay just recently became official, and the witchy project is now set for a timely premiere in Fall 2023 in the lead-up to Halloween.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel

Daredevil: Born Again immediately became one of the most anticipated upcoming projects in the entire Phase 5 slate when it was initially announced.

However, fans will have to wait a bit longer than expected to see it finally hit Disney+, as its production was halted due to the strikes. The show was originally scheduled to come out in spring 2024, and it's now likely that it will not premiere until 2025.

Wonder Man

Marvel

Wonder Man is yet another future Phase 5 MCU show that was officially delayed. Not much is currently known about the project as a whole aside from it starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the titular role and centering around a superhero in Hollywood.

Wonder Man never had an official release window on Disney+, but it was in the middle of production when it was shut down due to the strikes.

The MCU will next be heard from on Disney+ when Loki Season 2 hits the service on October 6.