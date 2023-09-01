Disney Just Changed the Title of 1 MCU Phase 5 Show

A highly-anticipated Phase 5 MCU spin-off, set to stream on Disney+, has just gotten its title changed again.

Marvel Studios is beginning to make a habit out of changing titles, including Anthony Mackie's upcoming Captain America 4, changing its subtitle from New World Order to Brave New World.

WandaVision Spin-Off Gets New Name

Marvel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos officially had its title changed to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. The series was originally called Agatha: House of Harkness; however was ultimately changed during development.

In addition, the series has a new release window, moving from winter 2023 to early fall 2024.

This title change was already teased by star Aubrey Plaza, hinting at a potential spoof of The Princess Diaries.

