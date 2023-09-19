Disney Exec Gives Cryptic Response to Marvel's New Title Changes

A Disney executive offered up some suspiciously cryptic comments in response to Agatha: Darkhold Diaries' new title.

The upcoming series following Agatha Harkness, a villain who first debuted in WandaVision, is on its third title now.

Kathryn Hahn's show was first known as Agatha: House of Harkness, then Coven of Chaos, and most recently Darkhold Diaries.

While many might think this is simply Marvel Studios being indecisive about sticking with a name, some feel there might be something more.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), a fan page, Scarlet Witch Updates, asked the world if Agatha: Darkhold Diaries would go through another name change.

Unprompted, Asad Ayaz, Disney's President of Marketing, quoted the post and added a wide-eyed emoji.

His cryptic response makes it seem like the marketing team has something cooking up. Are these rotating titles a part of that?

It certainly is suspicious that the series has changed its title twice now—which is very uncommon.

One fan theory is that Marvel Studios is slowly revealing the show's nine-episode titles. Similarly, some feel it could be a meta, ever-changing element of the series that will play out on screen.

Is Agatha Harkness Messing With Everyone?

Oddly enough, another title was previously spotted for the series on set back in January: Agnes of Westview. At the time, many thought this was simply an inside joke for the crew (as it plays off of the name of a well-known HBO series, Mayor of Easttown), but now it's not so clear.

While it could be a fun marketing ploy, consistently changing the title for Agatha Harkness' spin-off series seems like a hassle from a promotional standpoint. For those reasons alone, it's hard to imagine that Marvel Studios would want to continue changing the name.

Sadly, while the series was expected to hit the streaming service early next year, the show's new title also came with a delay. Now, Darkhold Diaries isn't expected to land on Disney+ until fall 2024.

If the current SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, that debut could be pushed back even further.