New Logo for Marvel’s Agatha Show Strangely Copies Popular HBO Series (Photo)

A now-deleted Instagram story revealing a logo for the upcoming Agatha: Coven of Chaos has the potential to re-ignite the spark in WandaVision fans looking to theorize and speculate.

In a manner similar to its source material, Agatha: Coven of Chaos has the potential to bring about major theorizing and speculation from fans within one day. All it takes is one logo, and the metaphorical floodgates can suddenly open.

Joe Locke posted an image containing a logo for the show to his Instagram story Thursday — a photo that has since been deleted. Prior to the logo, almost nothing official was known about the MCU spin-off show, beyond a vague plot set-up reported in November, and the fact that it would star Kathryn Hahn in the titular role.

Despite this, fans can already go wild with the potential hidden meanings of this single piece of signage.

MCU Logo Similar to Popular HBO Program

Joe Locke

On his Instagram story Thursday, Joe Locke revealed the first look at a logo for the upcoming WandaVision spin-off show, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The story has since been deleted, but screenshots have immortalized the sneak peek.

Eagle-eyed fans, acting in the same vein as those dissecting each frame of WandaVision for clues to what would come next, already noticed a similarity between the new logo and the HBO show Mare of Easttown.

The Direct

The two logos not only have the same title structure — "[WORD] of [PLACE]" — but they also share visual similarities.

The fonts of the two are identical to one another, with the "of" fitting snugly in smaller text next to the place name on the second row. In fact, both logos are event italicized and capitalized the same way as one another.

What Might This Logo Reveal about Agatha?

It's WandaVision-era online discourse: part two, Electric Boogaloo.

Kidding aside, seeing that logo brings audiences right back to the endless conversations about fake-commercial analysis and theme song meanings that WandaVision gifted fans.

The MCU show's logo's blatant similarity to the HBO series' implies that perhaps Agatha is taking the Wanda Maximoff approach to dealing with what is next in her life. Is Agatha building a new in-universe "show" starring herself?

Throughout the final few episodes of WandaVision, Agatha repeatedly expressed the respect and awe she felt toward the younger witch for her ability to create Westview and the shows taking place there so seamlessly. Maybe Agatha has become inspired by Wanda, and is now acting on that admiration?

Or, what if Agatha has learned from her own imprisonment in Westview what the power of this in-universe television "show" can truly be, either as offense (as was used against her) or as defense? Maybe she wants to protect herself from a force outside of Westview — a force that would be unable to break through the town's static barrier.

Mare of Easttown deals with a murder in a small town. Perhaps the in-universe "shows" Agatha creates will deal with darker themes or traumas and how they impact small towns like Westview. Residents there do know firsthand what a traumatic town-wide experience is like.

The biggest difference between the two logos — aside from the font and background colors — is the inclusion of a whimsical white line behind the text for Agatha's show. The line is visually close to the timelines MCU content like Loki, indicating a potential multiverse connection for the new show.

With a long time until the show's release (and recent reports indicating that said release might be delayed to 2025), WandaVision fans have plenty of time to pull out the old speculation whiteboards and get to theorizing.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will premiere on Disney+ in Winter 2023.