Disney+ X-Men Reboot Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

By Aeron Mer Eclarinal Posted:
Disney+ X-Men Reboot Wolverine Magneto

A new report indicated when X-Men '97 will be released on Disney+, and it's sooner than fans think. 

In April 2023, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau Demayo reminded fans to be patient about the confirmation of when the animated reboot will premiere after concerns about a potential delay.

However, in May 2023, a fan unearthed concrete evidence that the series had been delayed after the pre-registration United States copyright for Episode 1 featured a now-projected publication date of January 3, 2024.

When Will X-Men '97 Premiere on Disney+?

The Direct Image
Disney+

According to The Hollywood Reporter, X-Men '97 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024. 

Given that the animated series was initially planned for a fall 2023 debut on the streaming service, this new update may disappoint fans.

The Hollywood Reporter's sources described X-Men '97 as "retro and a love letter to the original."

The outlet also shared that Season 2 is in the works.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Disney Just Changed the Title of 1 MCU Phase 5 Show
What If Season 2 Gets New Release Window
Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds Might've Spoiled Kidpool's Cameo
Marvel Celebrates Phase 4 & 5's Cosmic Expansion With New Teaser Video

TRENDING

First Look at Harley Quinn's Child Revealed In New Season (Photos)
New Captain Marvel 2 Trailer Includes Iconic WandaVision Scenes
Star Wars Releases First Poster for Live-Action Ezra Bridger
MCU: 4 Rejected Designs for Tom Holland's Final Suit In Spider-Man: No Way Home (Photos)
My Adventures With Superman Season 2 Gets Release Update from Producer
Tags: X-Men 97 / Disney+ /