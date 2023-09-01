Disney+ X-Men Reboot Gets Disappointing Release Update (Report)

A new report indicated when X-Men '97 will be released on Disney+, and it's sooner than fans think.

In April 2023, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau Demayo reminded fans to be patient about the confirmation of when the animated reboot will premiere after concerns about a potential delay.

However, in May 2023, a fan unearthed concrete evidence that the series had been delayed after the pre-registration United States copyright for Episode 1 featured a now-projected publication date of January 3, 2024.

When Will X-Men '97 Premiere on Disney+?

Disney+

According to The Hollywood Reporter, X-Men '97 is expected to premiere on Disney+ in early 2024.

Given that the animated series was initially planned for a fall 2023 debut on the streaming service, this new update may disappoint fans.

The Hollywood Reporter's sources described X-Men '97 as "retro and a love letter to the original."

The outlet also shared that Season 2 is in the works.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!