Disney+'s X-Men Reboot Gets Discouraging Release Date Update (Report)

Fans just received some discouraging news regarding the release of the MCU's first official mutant-related Disney+ show, X-Men '97.

Marvel Studios is dealing with more than its fair share of delays on a number of movies and Disney+ shows, particularly with critics expressing disappointment in the start of Phase 5.

Most recently, the studio removed the release windows for all of its Phase 5 Disney+ series, including the long-awaited X-Men: The Animated Series reboot that was announced last year with a Fall 2023 premiere window.

And with X-Men '97 potentially being the first MCU project to feature Marvel's classic mutants, should it still release before November 2024's Deadpool 3, it's no surprise that anticipation continues to rise for the project.

When Will X-Men '97 Release on Disney Plus?

Marvel

Murphy's Multiverse corroborated a rumor from Twitter scooper @CanWeGetSomeToast noting that Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 will be delayed from Fall 2023 to a to-be-determined period in 2024.

Following this rumor going public, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo told fans to "just be patient" for the show's release, although he couldn't comment on the delays being true or false:

"Breath. Understand I can neither confirm nor deny rumors. Just be patient. Soon. :)"

This comes as part of a round of delays for the MCU's upcoming Disney+ shows as the studio works out "a massive correction" to its originally planned release schedule.

Marvel Studios' Delayed Release Schedule

Even with the story details already laid out for X-Men '97, Marvel is clearly taking its time to make sure fans get the best product possible as they revisit such a popular team of heroes.

This year will now only bring a handful of new Disney+ series, with Secret Invasion confirmed for June and Loki Season 2 rumored for its debut later in the year, leaving the animated side still waiting to start up.

After an unexpected round of layoffs put some of the MCU's animated projects in danger of being canceled, it's at least encouraging to hear that X-Men '97 is still in active development.

And while it's still unclear exactly when the MCU's first animated X-Men project will hit the small screen, Marvel is doing everything it possibly can to make the series the best it can be, especially with multiple seasons already in the works.

X-Men '97 is now rumored to debut on Disney+ in 2024.