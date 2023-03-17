Disney+'s X-Men Reboot: First Plot Details Officially Announced

The first new plot details for X-Men '97 have made their way online, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the upcoming animated continuation.

The head writer behind the show, Beau DeMayo, is extremely passionate about continuing the animated show's legacy. The writer previously told The Direct how "there is such an earnestness to all the characters" that he hopes to continue alongside maintaining the emotional core of the original series.

When it comes to the actual story of these new episodes, not much is known. One recently revealed tidbit was that Magneto will be back with a new look—the infamous mutant will also be leading the X-Men himself.

X-Men '97 Animated Show Showing Mutant Sympathy

Marvel

While speaking at the X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, X-Men '97 showrunner and writer Beau DeMayo gave fans some new details about the upcoming animated project.

DeMayo started out by revealing that the X-Men will be experiencing a "wave of increased sympathy towards mutants and understanding:"

“Okay, we’re gonna be picking up about several months after Professor X left Earth after being shot by Henry Gyrich and had to return to the Shiar homeworld to be with Lilandra. And what ends up happening is that assassination attempt has led to this wave of increased sympathy towards mutants and understanding."

He pointed out how the team "weren't expecting this" type of public reaction as they all ask themselves, "what does our future hold for us," causing Cyclops and Storm to step up as the team's leaders:

"And things are, despite the friends of humanity still having their mullets and getting all up in it, things are really starting to look up for mutants. And this is gonna kind of come to a head and leads our X-Men to say, ‘What does our future hold for us? We weren’t expecting this.’ And you’re gonna have Cyclops and Storm really wanting to carry on the dream. And they’ve recruited Morph and Bishop to actually become full-time members of the team."

DeMayo revealed that even Magneto will be having a change of heart:

"... Other X-Men like Jean and the will they, won’t they couple Gambit and Rogue are starting to begin to question, ‘Maybe there is a life… we’ve been fighting for this life of acceptance, can we just go out there and enjoy it for once, maybe?’ And then, of course, somebody shows up who shouldn’t show up and it’s Magneto, who’s also kind of feeling like, ‘You know, Professor X, he did a solid for mutantkind. I’m going to try to walk in his footsteps. I’m going to try to be a force of good for mutantkind.’ "

The writer concluded by sharing one of the biggest questions the superheroes will ask themselves: how do they "embrace the future?"

"But then, of course, as the X-Men are kind of looking at the future and, we’re going to be talking a lot about this, ‘How do you face the future? How do the X-Men do what they’ve been telling humanity to do for decades, which is embrace the future?’"

How Will the X-Men Be Challenged in New Disney+ Series?

Based on these comments alone, it seems like mutants are going to be doing pretty well when X-Men '97 starts its story. In fact, it doesn't sound like there are many conflicts at all.

Thankfully, at the same event, Beau DeMayo also revealed that one of the key villains in the revival would be Mister Sinister, aka Nathaniel Essex.

The cloning-obsessed bad guy was one of the first who was focused on in the original show. He's also likely a frontrunner when it comes to which X-Men villains the MCU might want to utilize first—corporate synergy is a powerful tool.

As exciting as this new information is, in order for fans to actually enjoy the series, it has to release first.

A premiere date is still unknown, but as of now, X-Men '97 is still set to drop on Disney+ at some point this year.