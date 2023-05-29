Disney+'s X-Men Reboot Gets Disappointing Release Update

New evidence points to a delayed release for Marvel Studios' upcoming animated Disney+ series, X-Men '97.

Slated to premiere in 2023 on the streamer, this reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 was expected to be the first MCU project featuring Marvel's mutants ahead of Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 return.

When Will X-Men '97 Release on Disney Plus?

Marvel

While Marvel Studios announced a Fall 2023 release for X-Men '97 at San Diego Comic-Con, new evidence suggests that's officially no longer the case.

The pre-registration United States copyright for Episode 1 of X-Men '97, as first reported via Scarlet Witch Updates, includes a now-projected publication date of January 3, 2024.

This new release window supports prior rumors and reports claiming the Disney+ reboot would be delayed until 2024, as well as X-Men '97 showrunner, Beau DeMayo, telling fans online he "can neither confirm nor deny rumors:"

"Breath. Understand I can neither confirm nor deny rumors. Just be patient. Soon. :)"

But as for the series' new potential release date, do note that January 3, 2024, is the first Wednesday of the year, meaning it could be a placeholder for an unspecified 2024 release.

Why Is X-Men '97 Delayed?

While Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm X-Men '97's delay, in light of this new publication date, that's likely to change in the coming weeks.

And, even though January 3, 2024, may be a placeholder date, a January or early 2024 release is still possible since Marvel recently confirmed the reboot's main characters and show merchandise has already been revealed.

A 2024 release may actually work in the Disney+ series' favor, given the MCU's Fall 2023 slate is already crammed due to Loki, The Marvels, and Echo.

However, reports of X-Men '97's delay were already circulating online ahead of the WGA writer's strike and attributed to Marvel Studios' Phase 5 "correction."

Whether the strike and its effects contributed to the animated show's delay - or could in the coming weeks and months - is unknown.

Fans should expect to hear more about X-Men '97's release at San Diego Comic-Con in July.