Disney+'s X-Men Reboot: First Look at Wolverine In HD Revealed

The first high-resolution look at Wolverine in X-Men ‘97 was revealed thanks to a piece of tie-in merchandise

A return to the world of X-Men: The Animated Series has been set in X-Men ‘97.

The much-anticipated Disney+ series gives the original 1990s cartoon a fresh coat of paint and even includes many of the original voice actors.

X-Men ‘97 won’t arrive on the platform for at least a few months (and could possibly get pushed back) but concept art for the show has been glimpsed previously, serving as the audience's only real look at the series.

LEGO Set Reveals X-Men ‘97’s Wolverine

A newly-revealed LEGO model based on X-Men ‘97 gave an up-close, high-quality look at Wolverine from the upcoming animated show. Check out some promotional images of the set below:

Wolverine strikes a pose on the box art for this LEGO set.

LEGO and Marvel

A closer view of his animation model from the series. His design is quite faithful to both the 90s show and the pages of the comic books.

Marvel

LEGO Wolverine is ready to slice and dice with his adamantium (plastic) claws.

LEGO and Marvel

Below is a comparison between the new promo art for Logan from X-Men ‘97 and a still from X-Men: The Animated Series.

Marvel

What To Expect from X-Men ‘97

Although this new X-Men cartoon is being produced three decades after the premiere of the original, those in charge say the aim was to capture the emotional earnestness and sincerity of the 90s series.

Additionally, the character designs that have been shown look to be extremely on-point to how they appeared on the initial run all those years ago.

Story-wise, the narrative concerns anti-Mutant sentiment lessening and a rise of sympathy towards Mutant-kind taking hold.

And then there are the voice actors. This new incarnation of the beloved program will see several voice actors reprise their characters. This includes Cal Dodd as Wolverine, Lenore Zann as Rogue, Chris Potter as Gambit, as well as quite a few others.

All in all, X-Men ‘97 looks to be a worthy continuation of the fan-favorite superhero series and fans are eagerly looking forward to its debut.

Season two of X-Men ‘97 is already in production ahead of the first season’s premiere. The series was expected to hit Disney+ sometime later this year but due to the recent internal shifts in priority at Marvel Studios, it could end up getting delayed until 2024.