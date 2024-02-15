Disney+ X-Men Reboot Release Date Finally Gets Announced

The upcoming Disney+ animated X-Men '97 reboot now officially has a release date.
When Will X-Men '97 Episodes Release?
Empire Magazine has revealed the official release date for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 on Disney+: March 20 (via The Cine Geek on X).
It's currently unclear how many episodes will premiere on that Wednesday.
Also released with the information is a new image of the team, including team members (from left to right) Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Rogue, Wolverine, Beast, Morph, and Bishop.
[ X-Men '97: 11 Main Characters Appearing In Reboot ]
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
- In This Article: X-Men 97
- About The Author: Russ Milheim
Russ Milheim is the Industry Relations Coordinator at The Direct. On top of utilizing his expertise on the many corners of today’s entertainment to cover the latest news and theories, he establishes and maintains communication and relations between the outlet and the many studio and talent representatives.