Disney+ X-Men Reboot Release Date Finally Gets Announced

X-Men '97, Disney+ logo

The upcoming Disney+ animated X-Men '97 reboot now officially has a release date.

When Will X-Men '97 Episodes Release?

Empire Magazine has revealed the official release date for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 on Disney+: March 20 (via The Cine Geek on X).

It's currently unclear how many episodes will premiere on that Wednesday.

Also released with the information is a new image of the team, including team members (from left to right) Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Rogue, Wolverine, Beast, Morph, and Bishop.

X-Men '97, Disney+
Marvel

[ X-Men '97: 11 Main Characters Appearing In Reboot ]

