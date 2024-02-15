Disney+ X-Men Reboot Release Date Finally Gets Announced

The upcoming Disney+ animated X-Men '97 reboot now officially has a release date.

When Will X-Men '97 Episodes Release?

Empire Magazine has revealed the official release date for Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 on Disney+: March 20 (via The Cine Geek on X).

It's currently unclear how many episodes will premiere on that Wednesday.

Also released with the information is a new image of the team, including team members (from left to right) Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee, Rogue, Wolverine, Beast, Morph, and Bishop.

Marvel

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.