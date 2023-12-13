Marvel Studios' First-Ever X-Men LEGO Playset Just Got Revealed (Photos)

The first-ever LEGO playset based on Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 arrived.

Set to release on Disney+ in early 2024, X-Men '97 isn't just a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series but the mutants' first official project within the MCU.

While LEGO has already released X-Men '97 sets, including a Wolverine Construction Figure and Wolverine's Adamantium Claws, this is the show's first playset and is directly inspired by the 2024 series, not the comics.

LEGO Releases First X-Men '97 LEGO Set

LEGO unveiled the first-ever X-Men '97 playset featuring the X-Men X-Jet (76281) from the animated series.

The 359-piece buildable jet has twin cockpits with space for four LEGO Minifigures.

In addition to two stud shooters on either side of the jet and two spring shooters under the wing, the X-Jet has two removable containers for storing spare studs and Wolverine's removable adamantium claws.

Speaking of which, a Wolverine Minifigure is included with the set, along with figures of Cyclops, Rogue, and Magneto.

The X-Men X-Jet LEGO playset retails for $84.99 USD and is available for purchase on Monday, January 1, 2024.

What LEGO's Magneto Minifigure Means

LEGO has a long-standing history of releasing sets ahead of a show or film, offering fans previews of what's to come.

In the case of this first official X-Men Disney+ playset, fans are getting a close-up look at the mutant's preferred method of travel, the X-Jet.

What's particularly notable about the set is Magneto's Minifigure. Not only is he without his signature helmet, but in the coming show, he's expected to take over for Professor X as the team's reported new leader.

How this role reversal plays out is one of the fans' biggest questions heading into X-Men '97, and it will be interesting to see how he's presented in further merch and marketing ahead of the show's debut.

X-Men '97 arrives on Disney+ in early 2024.