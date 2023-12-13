Marvel Studios' First-Ever X-Men LEGO Playset Just Got Revealed (Photos)

By Savannah Sanders Posted:
Wolverine in front of Avengers, Marvel Studios logo

The first-ever LEGO playset based on Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 arrived. 

Set to release on Disney+ in early 2024, X-Men '97 isn't just a revival of X-Men: The Animated Series but the mutants' first official project within the MCU

While LEGO has already released X-Men '97 sets, including a Wolverine Construction Figure and Wolverine's Adamantium Claws, this is the show's first playset and is directly inspired by the 2024 series, not the comics. 

LEGO Releases First X-Men '97 LEGO Set

LEGO X-Men '97 X-Jet
LEGO

LEGO unveiled the first-ever X-Men '97 playset featuring the X-Men X-Jet (76281) from the animated series. 

LEGO X-Men '97 X-Jet
LEGO

The 359-piece buildable jet has twin cockpits with space for four LEGO Minifigures. 

LEGO X-Men '97 X-Jet
LEGO

In addition to two stud shooters on either side of the jet and two spring shooters under the wing, the X-Jet has two removable containers for storing spare studs and Wolverine's removable adamantium claws. 

LEGO X-Men '97 X-Jet
LEGO

Speaking of which, a Wolverine Minifigure is included with the set, along with figures of Cyclops, Rogue, and Magneto

LEGO X-Men '97 X-Jet
LEGO

The X-Men X-Jet LEGO playset retails for $84.99 USD and is available for purchase on Monday, January 1, 2024. 

What LEGO's Magneto Minifigure Means

LEGO has a long-standing history of releasing sets ahead of a show or film, offering fans previews of what's to come

In the case of this first official X-Men Disney+ playset, fans are getting a close-up look at the mutant's preferred method of travel, the X-Jet. 

What's particularly notable about the set is Magneto's Minifigure. Not only is he without his signature helmet, but in the coming show, he's expected to take over for Professor X as the team's reported new leader

How this role reversal plays out is one of the fans' biggest questions heading into X-Men '97, and it will be interesting to see how he's presented in further merch and marketing ahead of the show's debut.

 X-Men '97 arrives on Disney+ in early 2024

