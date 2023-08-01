MCU: LEGO Just Spoiled Phase 5's New Superhero Debut (Photos)

A new LEGO set spoiled a new, yet familiar, superhero joining the MCU in Phase 5.

Marvel Studios previously teamed up with the brick-based toy to adapt several characters from the MCU's Disney+ shows into minifigure form, including the likes of Wanda Maximoff, Sylvie, and more.

Marvel's current phase is set to bring a whole new roster of superheroes to the MCU, including Sam Wilson's Falcon replacement in Joaquín Torres, Mahershala Ali's Blade, and the controversial Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World.

LEGO Spoils Phase 5's New Superhero Appearance

New images from LEGO have seemingly spoiled the upcoming first appearance of Goliath in the MCU.

This new Marvel Studios-theme minifigs set included the size-altering hero alongside A-list names like She-Hulk, Wolverine, and Moon Knight.

LEGO

The character can be seen sporting a silver costume with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man on his shoulder.

In the comics, Goliath is the super-powered alter ego of Dr. Bill Foster (played by Laurence Fishburne in the MCU), after his time as the lab assistant of Dr. Hank Pym.

LEGO

The Goliath persona has yet to be utilized in the MCU, but his super-powered look feels reminiscent of the Ant-Man Pym-Tech suits, albeit with a silver and blue color scheme.

The character had been rumored to appear in the upcoming second season of What If...?, potentially showing off his Giant-Man powers for the first time in the super-powered franchise.

Fishburne previously revealed, "Bill Foster shows up in What If…?," indicating that he will get to show off his abilities this time around.

LEGO

This comes after Goliath's What If...? Season 2 debut was previously leaked by way of a new Marvel Legends figure (Via Ant-Man News on Twitter), so the evidence is mounting for the character's arrival in the storied comic book franchise.

What to Expect From Goliath in the MCU

While Laurence Fishburne's version of Bill Foster has yet to don the Goliath costume in the MCU, it is starting to feel like it is only a matter of time.

Yes, this is likely going to be a one-off appearance, showing up in What If...? Season 2 and then never being heard from again, but there is always the chance this is just the beginning for the character on-screen.

Goliath played an important role in the classic Civil War comic storyline but hasn't factored into the MCU story really at all.

Fans have already seen the likes of Hayley Atwell's Captian Carter make the transition from the animated world of What If...? to the big screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

So, Goliath's continuing on after his time in the upcoming animated series is not out of the realm of possibility, especially with the upcoming Mutliversal epic that will be Avengers: Secret Wars.

The only thing holding this all back could be Laurence Fishburne himself. The actor is 62 years old, so it may be a little late for him to get started on a super-powered run.

What If...? Season 2 is expected to release on Disney+ sometime in 2024.