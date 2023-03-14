Watch: Did Laurence Fishburne Just Completely Forget His Own MCU Role?

MCU star Laurence Fishburne may have let it slip from his mind that he had a role in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Fishburne has become something of a comic-book movie icon over the past decade, first playing Daily Planet editor Perry White in the DC Extended Universe before moving into the MCU as Dr. Bill Foster in the second Ant-Man movie.

Thus far, Fishburne has only made one MCU appearance, which came right before the end of the franchise's wildly successful run with the Infinity Saga a few years ago.

But with this being only one of many roles on the actor's nearly 50-year resume, many wonder how high the MCU is on his list of memorable experiences.

Laurence Fishburne Forgetting Time in MCU?

During an interview with the Phase Zero podcast, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Laurence Fishburne appeared to forget about his role as Bill Foster in the MCU.

When asked by Brandon Davis what he still geeks out over, Fishburne specifically mentioned that he's "an MCU guy" and that he "would love to be in it," even though he mentioned being ok to wait for everything that's coming down the pipeline:

Davis: "What kind of stuff do you look forward to and geek out at… the things that we grew up [with], that you grew up loving, we get it. We’re eating so well. What do you still geek out about and still hope to see one day?" Fishburne: "I’m an MCU guy, man. I love the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And as much as I would love to be in it, I’m happy being a fan and waiting for whatever’s coming. Like I just heard, I was in Atlanta, I heard they’re getting ready to do another Captain America. I’m like (rubs hands together, yes! Bring it!"

Fishburne also spoke with ComicBook.com in December 2021, saying that he didn't know whether his character would come back to the MCU when he was asked about it:

“What if I told you I don’t know? I don’t know.”

Is Fishburne Having a Forgetful Moment?

This certainly isn't the first time that an MCU actor has forgotten about their time in the franchise, with long-time veteran Gwenyth Paltrow having forgotten which movies she's been a part of in the past.

While it's possible that Fishburne may have lost track of his time in the MCU, he could have simply been expressing his hope to return sometime as an avid comic book movie fan. The hope is that it was a genuine, honest mistake from an actor who's still as busy as any in the industry, especially considering how much he clearly loves the MCU.

In 2024, fans will see his protege/adoptive daughter, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, take on a leading role in the exciting Phase 5 team-up movie, Thunderbolts, which could open the door for Fishburne to potentially come back into the fray.

And with Fishburne's Bill Foster still alive and well as he looks after Ghost, his comeback is unquestionably in the cards as the Multiverse Saga continues to expand.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is available to stream on Disney+.