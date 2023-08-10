Some new merchandise just spoiled fresh details about the official debut of a new Phase 5 superhero for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So far, the Multiverse Saga introduced a handful of new heroes to the MCU; Moon Knight, Jack Russell, Kate Bishop, She-Hulk, Shang-Chi, and more. Phase 5 then gave Cassie Lang a proper super-powered debut and introduced a new team of Guardians—but it's not done yet.

Disney+'s What If...? Season 2 will be adding Bill Foster's Goliath to the growing, as spotted in LEGO form. However, up until this point, no further details were known.

What If...? Season 2 Introduces Goliath

Thanks to Toy Ark, a new Marvel Legends figure was revealed from Marvel Studios' upcoming What If...? Season 2 that showed off a new superhero debuting in Phase 5: Bill Foster's Goliath.

While it's unclear what episode in the second season he'll be featured in, a description for the figure noted that Bill Foster - voiced by Laurence Fishburne - will become a superhero under S.H.I.E.L.D to deal with "an alien threat" alongside his academic rival Hank Pym:

"In this universe, an alien threat forces Bill Foster to put aside his differences with former partner Hank Pym to join SHIELD's newest team of heroes."

Marvel

Goliath's costume sports a blue, white, and black color scheme—really making him pop in a way that's unique from the MCU's other Ant-Man suits.

Marvel

The overall design seems to borrow from both the original Ant-Man suit and his Captain America: Civil War's updated visuals—but it features plenty of unique ideas as well, such as the blue lights running down Goliath's chest.

Marvel

The back of the box shows off a piece of the Hydra Stomper figure, which can be assembled by collecting more of the line.

Marvel

Bill Foster Finally Gets Some Marvel Action

Ever since Bill Foster first mentioned his history as Goliath in Ant-Man and the Wasp, fans wondered if they'd ever get to see him in action.

While What If...? might not have been what everyone expected, the project is a great vehicle to explore how Foster could have looked in-universe. It's hard to say when in the timeline his appearance will happen, but given the mention of Hank Pym and SHIELD, perhaps this is in Ant-Man's early days.

Maybe if Goliath gets popular enough, Lawrence Fishburne could return to do more in the main MCU timeline.

Goliath won't be alone when What If...?'s second season finally arrives.

A different episode of the animated series will introduce audiences to Kahhori, a young Mohawk woman in the times before the colonization of America who will come across the Tesseract.

But when exactly will the series debut in Phase 5? Well, at one point, it was going to be released in early 2023—though that clearly never happened.

As it currently stands, What If...? Season 2 does not have an estimated release window.