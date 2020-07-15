MCU: 60 Characters Reported & Predicted for Marvel's Disney+ Shows

With a full round of Disney+ shows helmed by Marvel Studios on the way, fans are sure to be greeted by plenty of familiar faces; Sam Wilson will carry Captain America's shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Wanda Maximoff will realize the true meaning of her nickname of the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision and Clint Barton will be training a new arrow-shooting protege in Hawkeye, among many others.

More interestingly to question, however, is how many new characters will be added to the MCU's already star-studded line-up. Of course, iconic Marvel superheroes such as She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight are set to debut within their own self-titled series', but who else? Some other MCU veterans may cross over into these shows while even more comic book characters will come to life within them.

The Direct is breaking it all down: who's confirmed, who's rumored and who's predicted to appear in all of Marvel Studios' confirmed live-action Disney+ shows thus far.

Current release date: August 2020

Confirmed

The series to kick it all off, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will feature some of the Captain America trilogy's most well-known heroes—and one villain. Fresh off the heels of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson will start navigating life as the world's new Captain America. Luckily, he has former assassin/best friend to the original Captain America Bucky Barnes beside him, who will also be figuring out his place in the world following his wrongdoings.

Joining Sam and Bucky is Sharon Carter A.K.A. Agent 13, former love interest to Steve Rogers. Following her allegiance to Steve in Captain America: Civil War, actress Emily VanCamp confirmed that Sharon was on the run during Avengers: Infinity War, and then it was revealed that she was dusted during Endgame. Hopefully, she's brushed all the dust off as she, Sam, and Bucky will likely be going face-to-face with Civil War villain Zemo, who was last seen locked up in Europe by the hand of Black Panther's Everett Ross.

Lastly, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is confirmed to introduce John Walker a.k.a. U.S. Agent, the government's answer to the lack of a Captain America. Although Sam was officially passed on the title, it's likely that the government doesn't know or doesn't recognize this acknowledgment, leading them to name their own Captain. This may spell trouble for Sam whose path may cross with Walker's, leading them to decide who deserves the title once and for all.

Rumored

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also rumored to catch up with returning MCU characters while also introducing new ones to the franchise. Last March, Weekly Planet Podcast reported that Batroc the Leaper is set to return in the series. As fans should recall, the character was last seen during 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier where he was defeated by Steve Rogers. However, the fall of SHIELD during the film could pave the way for Batroc to escape and seek revenge. With that in mind, it's possible that the character has made an alliance with Baron Zemo in order to accomplish a nefarious goal.

Another character that is rumored to appear in the Disney+ series is Arnim Zola. In a report from Murphy's Multiverse, insider Charles Murphy shared that the Hydra villain will reportedly have a role in the series. However, it remains to be seen how the villain would appear since the last remnants of Zola were destroyed during Captain America: The Winter Soldier. If anything, a potential flashback could be the best way for the character to return, potentially hinting that Hydra could still be in the mix after all.

Lastly, a new character in the form of Lemar Hoskins a.k.a. Battlestar could potentially debut in the series. During an episode of the Murphy's Law podcast, insider Charles Murphy shared a private set photo which shows a flower shop with the name of "Hoskins Family Flowers," essentially hinting that the character will appear at some point. In the comics, Hoskins is an ally of John Walker, and he donned the "Bucky" mantle when Walker became U.S. Agent. The Disney+ series could follow that narrative from the comics, adding a layer of depth for Wyatt Russell's character. In doing so, exploring the dynamic between Hoskins and Walker could be a way to mirror the relationship between Sam and Bucky during the entirety of the series. As a result, this could lead to an interesting showdown between the two groups.

Predicted

Of course, it's only safe to assume that the original Captain America himself may make an appearance in a show where practically all of the main characters have some sort of strong connection to him. Though he may be over 100 years old in the MCU at this point, that's not going to necessarily stop him from popping in and giving some good ole' fashioned advice to Sam when he might need it most. Still, it's worth noting that Chris Evans said returning to the role of Cap would be "risky," but never say never when it comes to Marvel Studios.

Even if Cap doesn't drop by, viewers could also anticipate some Wakandian favorites as teased by a set photo posted by Sebastian Stan: Black Panther himself, maybe? Shuri could tag along with him with some new tech all prepped and ready for the new Captain America. T'Challa and Steve had an amicable relationship, and Bucky also has some pretty strong ties with the Wakanda king and his sister after they helped wipe the Winter Soldier programming from his mind. If Sam and Bucky are in a pinch, then they can likely count on Wakanda royalty to lend them a hand. And from the looks of it, they might need it.

Current release date: December 2020

Confirmed

WandaVision, the most speculated about Disney+ MCU series, is slated to continue the adventures of Wanda Maximoff a.k.a the Scarlet Witch following the tremendous loss she faced in Avengers: Infinity War. Her beloved, the Vision, is dead—so we think. Even though fans witnessed the android's demise at the hands of the Mad Titan himself, Vision's been present in all of the promotion for WandaVision thus far, donning the look of a doting husband in what appears to be a sitcom-esque environment for the series. At this point in the MCU, Wanda's powers are still largely untapped, so who's to say what she could manage with her grief and them combined?

Alongside Wanda and Vision are a few B-level MCU characters that fans might be surprised to see. The Thor franchise's Darcy Lewis is returning, as is Ant-Man and The Wasp's Agent Jimmy Woo. Darcy was last seen in 2013's Thor: The Dark World on Earth staying with friends overseas and Woo begrudgingly let Scott Lang free of his house-arrest sentence in 2018's Ant-Man and The Wasp. It's unknown what happened to these two characters during the events of Infinity War and Endgame. Did they get Snapped? What kinds of lives were they living if they didn't? There's sure to be a good reason to include them alongside some of the MCU's strongest characters.

Maybe Monica Rambeau will bring sense to it all. That's right, Maria Rambeau's little girl from 2019's Captain Marvel is confirmed to appear in WandaVision as a full-fledged adult. There's no saying what Monica will be doing around the likes of Wanda, but theories range from her acting on behalf of Nick Fury and SHIELD after Spider-Man: Far From Home's post-credit scene of Fury vacationing in space. Given her ties to Captain Marvel herself, it wouldn't be surprising if she pursued an extraterrestrial-type of occupation.

Last on the confirmed list for WandaVision is an unnamed "nosy neighbor" character played by Kathryn Hahn. Announced alongside all of the other confirmed members of the show at Disney's D23 Expo last year, nothing else is actually known about Hahn's role. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon shortly after the announcement, Hahn herself even said that the only thing she was "allowed" to say was that she is, in fact, a nosy neighbor (and that the show is called WandaVision. Wow!).

Rumored

Even with a fully-stacked lineup of confirmed MCU characters already, there's a few more that are said may be stopping by the Vision residence, too. Shockingly enough, Wanda's late brother may be one of them. Pietro bit the dust in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but the news of Evan Peters being signed on to WandaVision may throw a wrench in that. Peters is most notable for playing Quicksilver in Fox's X-Men franchise, leading some to believe that Wanda may in fact be reunited with her brother, but one from a different universe.

And to help her cope with the confusion of meeting someone from a different universe, Wanda may enlist the help of fellow magic user Doctor Stephen Strange. The two are slated to co-star in 2022's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, so having a preliminary get-together in WandaVision will likely pave the way toward their big-screen antics.

Hopefully, Wanda has enough time to get help from Strange, though, since she may also be dealing with her and Vision's twin sons. In the comics, Speed and Wiccan are two of the Young Avengers' most prominent members as they are the children of the Scarlet Witch and Vision. During Marvel's Disney+ Super Bowl promo, there's a frame in which two pacifiers are popping up out of two baby cradles before Wanda and Vision. Congratulations to the happy couple (?).

Predicted

One character who may also pop his head in during Wanda and Vision's antics in WandaVision is Doctor Strange's Wong. As mentioned, following WandaVision, Wanda is heading on over to the Sanctum Sanctorum to meet up with Doctor Strange for whatever reason. If Doctor Strange himself is too far of a stretch to show up in the Disney+ series, then the next best guess would be fellow Master of the Mystic Arts, Wong. It's worth noting that Wong was a victim of Thanos' Snap in Infinity War, but he did show up alongside Strange in Endgame's final battle. He likely went back to New York with Strange afterward to keep guarding the Sanctum, but maybe Wanda's unpredictable powers cause him to be shipped out to her at Strange's request. If things go wrong, Strange may have to step in himself, but Wong's definitely his source of the first gauge of trouble nonetheless.

Another character who could rear their (bald) head is none other than Nick Fury, Director of S.H.I.E.L.D., or maybe we should be saying S.W.O.R.D.? S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department) is the outer space part of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with extraterrestrial threats. Remember when Nick Fury was casually vacationing in space during Spider-Man: Far From Home's post-credits scene? Many have speculated that he is, in fact, at S.W.O.R.D.'s headquarters; that would explain his ongoing connection with the Skrulls as well.

Still, where would he fit into WandaVision? Well, going back to the uncertain range of Wanda's powers, she could very well attract power-hungry individuals that are, quite literally, out of this world (or dimension). And even though Monica could be working with Fury on behalf of S.H.I.E.L.D. and/or S.W.O.R.D., the head honcho himself may need to come in to properly handle manners. Vacation's over, Nick.

Current release date: Spring 2021

Confirmed

Fans will be kneeling before the God of Mischief once again when Loki hits Disney+ (hopefully) early next year. Of course, Loki himself is set to star, but not particularly the Loki that's been present throughout the majority of the MCU. When the series was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige said:

"The question I got asked more than any other question in Endgame was 'Where did Loki go, what happened to Loki?...This series will answer where he went."

From the sounds of it, viewers will be following the antics of 2012's The Avengers Loki after he made a quick escape with the Tesseract during Endgame's Time Heist. Yup, that means that this Loki won't have any recollection of what happened in 2013's Thor: The Dark World or 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. He'll still be the pure, evil schemer we know—and love.

So, that's the question: where is Loki heading? Well, when Expanding The Universe, a Disney+ MCU special that teased what's to come for the franchise, launched on Disney+, Loki producer Stephen Broussard revealed that:

"There's a huge time-travel component...There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki."

Time travel, huh? The odds of that going well for Loki are zero to none, which probably explains why the Time Variance Authority is also slated to make an appearance in Loki. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) is a police unit of the sorts that ensures the integrity of the timeline, in this case, of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The TVA steps in whenever someone tries to alter the past or the future and is run by beings called chronomonitors—basically, robots. They'll be an entirely new type of foe for Loki, but luckily for him, his trips through time may acquire him an ally or two...

Rumored

With Loki diving into time travel, it only makes sense that there are a plethora of characters that are rumored to join him in his latest adventure. A while back, it was been rumored that Sophia Di Martino would play a female version of the God of Mischief. In a way, this is entirely possible due to the presence of alternate timelines. On top of that, a casting call may have hinted that a young version of the MCU's trickster (Kid Loki) could come into play, potentially laying the groundwork of flashback scenes in the series. By connecting the dots, it seems that the Disney+ series will take inspiration from one of Loki's famous abilities in the comics. Loki had a history of being reincarnated in various forms after his supposed death. By doing so, he could easily take the form of a woman or a kid to serve as a disguise to the Time Variance Authority or even the main villain of the series.

Another rumor may suggest that the series will strengthen the franchise's diverse representation while also expanding the Asgardian mythology in the process. If the rumors are true, Loki is set to introduce the MCU's first transgender character in the form of Sera. The Asgardian will reportedly be "a major supporting character set to appear not only on the series but possibly in future MCU movies as well." For those unaware, Sera is a member of the all-male angelic group called the Anchorites in Heven. The involvement of Sera in the series could potentially lead to the debut of her wife Angela, which is Odin's other daughter. In a way, another family reunion is imminent for Loki if this rumor ends up being true.

It seems that another classic Marvel villain will cause trouble for Loki since it has been rumored that Sylvia Luston a.k.a. Enchantress will debut in the series. The rumor states that a young version of the villain will be featured, which aligns with the earlier rumor of a young version of Loki showing up. Interestingly, the God of Mischief is actually the one who gave Luston her magic abilities. The connection between the two characters suggests that the Disney+ series will take inspiration from the comics. From flashbacks to a possible time-related mishap, not much is known about how the younger versions of the characters will play a role in the series, but it will be interesting to see regardless.

An intriguing addition to the Loki series is the potential appearance of the Squadron Supreme. One of the most interesting aspects of the superhero squad is the team's similarities with DC's Justice League. The group is comprised of heroes such as Hyperion, Doctor Spectrum, Nighthawk, and Whizzer, which is somewhat similar to the power set of their DC counterparts. It remains to be seen how the Squadron Supreme will fit into the Disney+ series, but their appearance actually makes sense due to the presence of alternate timelines. It's possible that Loki's antics with the Tesseract could land him in an alternate universe where the Squadron Supreme is the Earth's version of the Avengers. Whatever the case, the debut of the Squadron Supreme could lay the groundwork of a potential clash with the MCU's Avengers in the near future.

While Loki doesn't have an overarching villain yet, rumors suggest that the series will introduce an iconic Marvel villain in the form of Kang the Conqueror. With the series diving deep into the essence of time-travel, it would make sense that it will plant the seeds for Kang's eventual involvement. The time-traveling villain's introduction in the series could lead to bigger things moving forward, with him potentially being involved in a future MCU film. In an interesting way, Kang was actually a member of the Time Variance Authority. That said, it's possible that Loki could serve as the villain's de facto origin story before playing a bigger role in the MCU in the future.

The surprising addition of comedic actor Owen Wilson has led many to believe that he might be playing Justice Peace, an agent of the Time Variance Authority. The first set photos from the series may have confirmed that Wilson will be part of the TVA, but it is still unclear which character he will actually play. It's possible that he could serve as Loki's warden of sorts since the first teaser from the series has already confirmed that Loki is currently locked up in the TVA's facility. Given that's the case, the dynamic between Wilson and Hiddleston could presumably lead to funny on-screen moments.

Predicted

The first obvious character who may appear in Loki is none other than his brother: Thor. Though, maybe the better question is which Thor will appear? Will it be the Thor from the disjointed 2012 timeline where Loki stole the Tesseract, or will it be the MCU's mainstream Thor who's currently blasting through space with the Guardians of the Galaxy? Either way, if, or should we say when, Loki finds himself in trouble, he may have to hope his brother will come swinging by to help him out. Thor's likely to be worried about where Loki went anyway, so maybe a side plot of the show could be Thor on the hunt for his brother.

Well, if Thor can't track him down, there's someone else who definitely can: Doctor Strange. Just like with WandaVision, Loki is rumored to have some tie-ins to 2022's Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, so Loki messing with the timeline could have some existential ramifications. Doctor Strange probably wouldn't save Loki as much as scold him for what he's done, and he may not be the only one...

Another MCU show that's set to debut on Disney+ is What-If?, which, as the title suggests, will explore alternate possibilities of what could have been in the MCU. It's already been confirmed that some episodes of What-If? will include Peggy Carter receiving the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers and T'Challa donning the mantle of Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. However, the being who will preside over all of these alternatives is known as The Watcher. The Watcher's role is to observe and keep track of all life in the galaxy, including alternate universes. According to comic lore, though, The Watcher can never interfere on his own; as his name suggests, he merely observes. Thus, The Watcher will most definitely be keeping an eye on whatever Loki will be up to his series, especially if it involves messing with time. It's a fickle thing to mess with, and yet, Loki may have another group of extraterrestrial beings on his tail...

2021 will be expanding the cosmic boundaries of the MCU with The Eternals, a film following beings of an immortal alien race that have lived in secret on Earth in the MCU for tens of thousands of years, according to its official synopsis. The Eternals will be coming out of the shadows for their film and may creep over to Loki as the show will start streaming shortly after The Eternals hits theaters February 12, 2021. Loki may come across a Deviant during his time travels, fated enemies of the Eternals who have been alive for just as long. With Deviants on the loose, then the Eternals may need to step in to help eradicate them, much to Loki and his cocky attitude's dismay.

Current release date: 2022

Confirmed

Original Avenger Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye is finally getting the spotlight in his own Disney+ series in a few years. Hawkeye will follow its titular hero after all the grief he went through in Endgame; first, he lost his family, though they were brought back by Hulk's snap, and then he lost his best friend. And even though his time spent in the show can and should be one of healing, it's already been rumored that the idea of Clint going deaf may be explored. This actually isn't too shocking considering that Hawkeye is rumored to follow the storyline of Matt Fraction's Hawkeye comic run from 2012 to 2015 (at least, the visuals for Hawkeye are the same one present on the comic books). In that run, Clint is, in fact, partially deaf, and is also training a protege...

Supposedly, one of the main plotlines of Hawkeye will be the upbringing of Kate Bishop, Clint's apprentice. In the comics, Kate idolizes Clint after he and the Avengers save her when she was younger. She later becomes a part of the Young Avengers, adopting Clint's skill set. As per usual, there's no telling if/how Marvel Studios will follow this plotline, but it still hasn't stopped the growing rumors of Kate's casting. Early last year, even before Hawkeye was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Variety exclusively reported that Hailee Steinfeld was in talks to play Kate. However, Steinfeld was wrapped up in her own contract for Apple's streaming service. Marvel Studios seemed adamant about her playing the role, and since filming for Hawkeye is still delayed, there's always a chance that they'll inevitably be able to nab her.

In any case, does the prospect of a protege mean that Clint might bite the dust in his own show? The MCU has never been too keen on permanently writing off its characters, so if anything, Clint might take the backseat as Kate joins the ranks of some new Avengers.

Lastly, but certainly not least, Clint will hopefully be accompanied by none other than man's best friend: Lucky. Also introduced in Matt Fraction's Hawkeye comic run, Lucky is a rescue dog Clint takes in from the Tracksuit Mafia, quickly becoming a reliable companion to both Clint and Kate.

Rumored

Last February, MCU Cosmic reported that Barney Barton a.k.a. Trickshot and the Tracksuit Mafia will appear in Hawkeye, but their role was being kept under wraps. In the comics, Trickshot is more like an anti-hero who is usually at odds with his brother. In addition, Barney also has ties to the Dark Avengers, potentially hinting that the Disney+ series could pave the way for the character's involvement in the heavily rumored Thunderbolts series. In a way, the presence of Trickshot in the series could provide a way to flesh out the backstory of Clint in the MCU while also having a dynamic that is worthwhile to explore.

It seems that Barney isn't the only one that will cause trouble for Clint and Kate Bishop. The rumored live-action debut of the Tracksuit Mafia, otherwise known as Tracksuit Draculas, makes sense since the series has been confirmed to be inspired by Matt Fraction's Hawkeye comic run. During the storyline, the Tracksuit Mafia is a group of minor villains who attempted to destroy Clint's apartment, but they were ultimately defeated by Bishop and Barton. Given that Clint doesn't have an apartment in the MCU, it is very likely that their hidden home in the suburbs could potentially be compromised if this rumor turns out to be true.

Whatever the case, the presence of both Trickshot and the Tracksuit Mafia provides a major hurdle for the show's protagonists.

Predicted

The good thing about Hawkeye is that there are a bunch of other MCU characters who could most definitely make a cameo or two, one of those being Clint's wife, Laura Barton. It seems obvious; after losing Laura to the Snap in Infinity War and happily reuniting with her and their children in Endgame, it's unlikely that Clint will want to be away from them for too long. We may even see Laura questioning what Clint was doing during the time where she was dusted since President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige confirmed that Hawkeye will explore Clint's time as Ronin, his alter ego/assassin self that lashed out at criminals after the loss of his family in Endgame. Unfortunately, if it comes down to it, Clint may not have anyone else to turn to under Laura's scrutiny...

Truthfully, Clint's always had two leading ladies in his life: his wife, and his best friend, Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow. Well, now he only has one after Natasha sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone in Endgame. Still, Natasha could potentially show up in the likes of flashbacks in Hawkeye. There's still a lot to be said about Clint and Natasha's backstory, as the two have supposedly known each other ever since Clint inducted her to SHIELD many years ago. He's sure to still be dealing with her loss in Hawkeye, and depending on what goes down in 2020's Phase 4 kickoff film Black Widow, there's always the likes of her actually showing up...at least, we can hope.

And maybe if Clint gets tired of being surrounded by a bunch of women, he can always call in his friend Scott Lang a.k.a Ant-Man. The two seem to be on good terms after their ripped-straight-from-the-comic-books arrow hitchhiking arrow shot from Civil War. Plus, Scott may very well understand Clint's family troubles as he's surely gone through his own, including losing the love of his life to the Snap and being separated from his daughter both through divorce and quantum imprisonment.

Current release date: 2022

Confirmed

Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel’s long-awaited debut in the MCU is arriving in the form of her own Disney+ show sometime in 2022. One of the most ambiguous MCU Disney+ shows at the moment, not much is known about Ms. Marvel in terms of plot or characters, but rest assured, the Pakistani-American Inhuman will be the star. In the comics, Kamala Khan is a young girl living in Jersey who undergoes what’s known as Terragenesis: the process of activating Inhuman (basically superhero) genes through Terrigen Mists. Since Kamala is a huge fan of Captain Marvel, she ends up deriving her name from her and discovering that she’s a polymorph—she can stretch and transform her body into practically anything.

There are only two leads for Ms. Marvel: one being that production could start as soon as late summer 2020 with casting presumably underway for its lead actress, and the other that the concept of Kamala’s polymorphic powers involving time travel could be thoroughly analyzed with the addition of a physicist working with Marvel Studios. Either way, these leads don’t say much. So, for now, it’s up to rumors and predictions to bring some life to the highly-anticipated show.

Rumored

After a disappointing debut in the small screen, Ms. Marvel will look to properly re-introduce the Inhumans to the larger MCU. A rumor from The Illuminerdi suggests that the Disney+ series will look to introduce Red Dagger and Kamran, with both of them having romantic ties to Kamala Khan. In the comics, Red Dagger is a crime fighter/vigilante who was based in Pakistan. Though Red Dagger has no powers, he is a skilled marksman. Not much is known about the character's role but the casting description hints that there will be an "undeniable romantic connection" between him and Kamala.

On the flip side, the introduction of Kamran in the Disney+ series strongly hints that the MCU is shying away from not just the Inhumans TV show but also the lore that Agents of SHIELD already established. The casting description mentioned that Kamran is a "morally corrupt Inhuman," though it revealed that he is friends with Kamala and her family. With that in mind, this suggests that Kamala will eventually clash with Kamran, but in a conflicting manner due to their friendship (and possible romance). After being exposed from Terrigen, Kamran gained the ability to morph into a bioluminescent form and create powerful energy charges. That said, Kamran's abilities could provide a major hurdle for Kamala's early days of being a superhero.

As for the show's main villain, it has been rumored that Ms. Marvel will take inspiration from the comics by introducing one of the heroine's most popular villains, The Inventor. For the uninitiated, longtime scientist Gregory Knox tried to clone a famous scientist in the form of Thomas Edison, but a laboratory mishap ultimately made the clone an anthropomorphic cockatiel. It remains to be seen if the series will look to replicate the origin story of the villain, but the genius-level intellect aspect of the character and his quest for alternative power sources should come in play. It's possible that the Inventor could be pulling the strings from behind, and it could show that he is the one who has been manipulating Kamran (who exhibits powerful energy charges) from the beginning.

Predicted

Going off comic lore, Captain Marvel is Kamala's favorite Avenger/superhero. She looks up to her as a role model, so if/when things get tough in Ms. Marvel, maybe Carol Danvers herself will fly by for some words of advice. Hopefully, Kamala can hear her out over all the fangirling she'll be sure to be doing. Considering that Captain Marvel 2 is currently slated to debut in 2022 as well, that year could be a big one for the cosmic Avenger (and maybe her soon-to-be sidekick).

Another witty interaction that could pop up in Ms. Marvel is one between Kamala and Peter Parker a.k.a. Spider-Man. At that point in the MCU, Peter will have been Spider-Man for almost five years, and though he'll just be entering adulthood, him becoming a sort of mentor to Kamala is likely. Peter's been shown to struggle with his ever-growing superhero responsibility, as was most of his personal arc in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kamala may be feeling similar pressures herself, so who better to help her through it than Peter? However, as is usually the case when it comes to Spider-Man appearances, there's no saying if he'll even be allowed to show up in a Marvel Studios Disney+ series. Future Spider-Man rights are still questionable following 2021's Spider-Man 3, so fingers crossed we'll see the web-slinger team up with someone—but hopefully Ms. Marvel.

Current release date: 2022

Confirmed

Set to debut sometime in 2022, She-Hulk will introduce fans to Jennifer Susan Walters, marking the live-action debut of the character. Aside from being the comic cousin of Bruce Banner, not much is known about how Walters will tie to the larger MCU. But, the comics could hint at the heroine's involvement. In the comics, Walters is a lawyer whose focus is superheroic law. The (still) looming presence of the Sokovia Accords should be enough to explain the character's introduction before moving forward with her adventures.

Originally, She-Hulk was supposed to start filming this July, but it seems unlikely at this point due to the current pandemic. On top of that, no actress has been cast for the role, but rumors suggest that Marvel Studios is looking for an Alison Brie-type actress to play Walters. Meanwhile, the script of the Disney+ show has reportedly been finished, and this will hopefully lead to more concrete news sooner rather than later.

Rumored

Of course, the most obvious character of them all who is rumored to make an appearance is the MCU's original Hulk: Bruce Banner. As mentioned, in the comics, he is, in fact, Jennifer Walters' cousin, but there's no definitive way to know if Marvel Studios will bringing that familial connection to the small screen. Still, the rumors of Mark Ruffalo's return to the MCU in She-Hulk began circulating earlier this year, with The Illuminerdi reporting that he's already signed on. However, neither Ruffalo or anyone from Marvel Studios has confirmed this, so for now, it remains as-is: a rumor. But still, it's hard to imagine Bruce not showing up at some point in the show, considering half of the name of it is him. It might depend on whether or not Jennifer is already established as She-Hulk or if the series will explore her origin into the title.

Predicted (Aeron)

It's safe to say that Walters' venture into the world of law could eventually lead her to cross paths with another iconic lawyer from Marvel Comics: Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil. From facing each other in court to teaming-up against a common enemy, there are a plethora of ways for the two heroes to meet. With the rights of Daredevil coming back soon to Marvel Studios, the meeting between the two heroes should be inevitable.

It will be interesting if the creatives behind She-Hulk decides to use the courthouse as the catalyst to pit the heroes against each other in a game of brains rather than the usual physical battle that fans have already witnessed during the Infinity Saga. In a way, seeing the two heroes test the mettle of each other mentally is one narrative approach worth exploring in a series rather than a movie. On the flip side, it would be fun to see Murdock and Walters crossing paths with one another as their heroic alter-egos on a crime scene, ultimately leading for a team-up to crack the case.

Current release date: 2022

Confirmed

The MCU is set to introduce another iconic Marvel hero from the comics in the form of Moon Knight. In the comics, US Marine veteran Marc Spector obtained his powers from Khonshu, the moon god of Egypt. In turn, Spector gained enhanced strength, endurance, and reflexes which are amplified by different phases of the moon. However, Marvel has implied that Moon Knight's adventures were just figment of the hero's imagination. In a way, the multiple personalities of the character might have attributed to this notion, and this could even provide a platform for mental health to be explored in a superhero narrative.

Despite the unusual backstory of Moon Knight, many would argue that the debut of the hero is a long time coming for the MCU since it presents a unique narrative for the franchise to explore. Not much is known about the role of the anti-hero to the larger MCU, but it is likely that the character will pave the way for the franchise to introduce the supernatural.

No actor has been cast for the role of the titular character, but a popular rumor suggests that A-list actor Keanu Reeves might be in the mix. On the production side, cameras have yet to start rolling, which is understandable since the series will debut in 2022. Jeremy Slater, who is known for his work from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, is set to serve as showrunner for the Disney+ series.

Rumored

If the rumors prove true, it looks like Moon Knight will do battle against a plethora of villains. Last December, insider Daniel Richtman shared that Raoul Bushman will appear in the show. It remains to be seen if Bushman will eventually become the main villain of the show, but evidence from the comics suggests that he might play the part. Bushman had a long history with Marc Spector in the comics, with him even playing a part from the hero’s origin in Egypt. With that in mind, it’s clear that the feud between the two arch-nemesis is worthwhile to explore in the series.

Another villain that is rumored to appear in the Disney+ series is Scarlett Fasinera a.k.a. Stained Glass Scarlet. Debuting in the pages of Moon Knight #14, Fasinera is an ex-nun who eventually became a villain. The character is known to be an expert in martial arts and she wields a crossbow as her main weapon. Interestingly, Fasinera shares a psychic bond with Moon Knight, allowing the characters to communicate psychically as well as appearing in Spector’s dreams (if the connection is open). In a way, the bond between the two characters should make Fasinera’s involvement an intriguing aspect of Moon Knight’s story.

Aside from villains, it seems that Moon Knight will have an interesting ally. It was previously reported that Jack Russell a.k.a. Werewolf By Night will make his live-action debut in the series. In a way, this totally makes sense since Moon Knight debuted in the pages of Werewolf By Night #32, so the connection between the two characters is already established early on. In addition, Marvel’s Dracula is also rumored to appear in the series, but his role is unknown at this point. Dracula could simply be one of the villains that Spector will face in one episode before having a much larger role moving forward. With that in mind, the potential debut of Russell and Dracula in the series should open the door wide open for the MCU to explore the supernatural, ultimately leading to Blade’s eventual debut in the superhero franchise.

Predicted

Moon Knight serving as the backdoor for the MCU’s supernatural realm is a wise way to introduce the franchise’s version of the Midnight Sons. In the comics, the Midnight Sons is an alliance of heroes who are famously dubbed as the supernatural Avengers. In simple terms, the members of the team unite against a mystical threat which can’t be stopped by a single supernatural hero. The rumored debuts of Werewolf by Night and Dracula in the series seemingly point to the eventual appearance of the team-up in the MCU. On top of that, Doctor Strange's presence would give the team an instant leader, much like in the comics. In many ways, the Disney+ series could lay the groundwork of a potential team up in the near future.

Heroes teaming-up is the new normal for the MCU nowadays. Given that’s the case, teaming up Spider-Man and Moon Knight would be an interesting dynamic to explore. The two heroes have actually joined forces before in the comics and the webslinger’s animated series, so it would make sense if the MCU decides to pair them up. Peter Parker already had his fair share of experience battling different villains and aliens, and the idea of him helping out a fellow hero like Moon Knight calls for a captivating narrative.

Writer Aeron Mer Eclarinal was a contributor to this article.