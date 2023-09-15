Freshly shown pieces of merchandise from the upcoming X-Men ‘97 animated series showcased the main cast in chibi style.

Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 will serve as a continuation of the original X-Men: The Animated Series which was a childhood favorite for many. In fact, many of the original cast members are returning for this sequel series.

The show was recently pushed back to an early 2024 release date. Naturally, this was seen as a disappointment for fans, especially since X-Men ‘97 was announced almost two years ago.

New X-Men Keychains Feature Mutant Team

A new wave of Marvel-themed merchandise in the form of bag clips from Monogram was put up for pre-order (via Entertainment Earth). These clips are modeled after the main characters from the upcoming Disney+ animated show, X-Men ‘97.

The 11 clips in the assortment make up almost the entire team, but for some reason, Bishop is missing.

The small-scale keychains are made in a super-deformed chibi style, as seen with Cyclops.

Monogram

According to already released information for X-Men ‘97, Jean Grey will be pregnant in the series.

Monogram

The Wolverine clip has his adamantium claws extended and looks ready to rumble.

Monogram

Pop culture’s second-most famous Dr. McCoy is well-represented here with this Beast keychain.

Monogram

The sworn enemy of Marvel’s Merry Mutants, Erik Lehnsherr aka Magneto, will work alongside the X-Men in the series.

Monogram

Shapeshifter Morph will make his comeback in these new animated X-Men episodes as well.

Monogram

Lenore Zann will reprise the role of the power-stealing Rogue, who she previously lent her voice to back in the '90s.

Monogram

Ororo Monroe aka Storm will receive an update to her look in X-Men ‘97 that includes a stylish mohawk.

Monogram

Sunspot will seemingly serve as a newcomer to the team in the new series. His Mutant abilities are focused on heat.

Monogram

Jubilee joined up with the X-Men early on in the 1990s series, and here, she’ll be a seasoned member of the squad.

Monogram

The Ragin’ Cajun himself, Gambit’s bag clip holds a staff in one hand and playing cars in the other.

Monogram

The whole gang assembles on the packaging for the figures. They’re blind-bagged, so buyers won’t know who they’re getting until they open the packaging.

Monogram

Why X-Men ‘97 Should Be Worth the Wait

Despite getting announced back in November 2021, updates on X-Men ‘97 have been scarce. The series has been subject to delays as well.

The only substantial breakdown of the show came in the form of panels that Marvel Studios held at San Diego Comic-Con.

But even though there’s been limited news on the development of the series, it should still be good fun and a worthy successor to X-Men: The Animated Series, especially considering that the production brought back as many of the original cast members as it possibly could.

Lenore Zann, who voices Rogue, even labeled the show’s first season as a “wild ride.” The actress confirmed that recording for the second season has already commenced.

Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97 doesn’t have an officially announced release date but is indicated to arrive on Disney+ in early 2024.