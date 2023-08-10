Disney+ X-Men Reboot: New Posters Highlight 12 Main Characters

New artwork for Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ animated series X-Men '97 just hit the internet.

The upcoming revival of the classic X-Men cartoon is highly anticipated, but it sure is taking its time getting to audiences. It's official release window is still set for Fall 2023, but that may get delayed in the coming weeks.

Recently, San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC) attendees were treated to the first look at finished footage from the show. This included a glimpse into an interrogation with Dr. Trask, Cyclops lending a hand to his teammates, a pregnant Jean Grey, and more.

The Cast of X-Men '97 Get the Spotlight

New art assets were revealed for X-Men '97 that put a spotlight on the show's large line-up of mutant heroes.

Within the tagline, "Previously on X-Men," the extensive cast of the series can be seen pictured, including the following faces:

Cyclops Jean Grey Wolverine Beast Magneto Morph Bishop Storm Sunspot Jubilee Gambit Rogue

Marvel

The same group of mutants can be seen crammed in the X-Men's classic logo.

Marvel

Another group shot sees the heroes below the show's title treatment as they make their comeback to the Disney+ scene.

Marvel

Then, some of the characters got little duo shots, the first of which features Jubilee and newcomer Sunspot.

Marvel

Storm and Wolverine stand at the ready to protect anyone who needs it.

Marvel

Iconic couple Jean Grey and Cyclops look ready for anything as they show off their classic superhero costumes.

Marvel

The other fan-favorite duo, Gambit and Rogue, also get a nice art piece together.

Marvel

Sadly, Jubilee's original voice actress Alyson Court will not be returning to voice the character. Reportedly, Holly Chou is set to take over for her.

Marvel

Cal Dodd will be returning as the voice of everyone's favorite clawed hero, Wolverine.

Marvel

Alison Sealy Smith's Storm graces her own image as the powerful mutant who can psionically control the weather.

Marvel

Lenore Zann's iconic southern accent will return when Rogue takes the screen once again.

Marvel

Ray Chase will take over the role of Cyclops from the late Norm Spencer, who sadly passed away in 2020.

Marvel

When Might a Trailer Land for X-Men '97?

While this new art is nice, fans are likely getting anxious for a proper trailer for the show to release publicly—especially since none of the bits from Episode 1 that were shown at SDCC have been released yet.

At the very least, it's a good sign that Marvel Studios did have finished work to share. Hopefully, a teaser of some sort lands before the year is done.

Sadly, X-Men '97 does not currently have a release window. At one point, it was expected to drop by the end of 2023, but many now suspect it won't release until 2024.

While the wait for Season 1 might be lengthy, the series is already developing a second season. Hopefully, fans won't have to wait nearly as long for those episodes.