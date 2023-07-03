Disney+'s X-Men Reboot Highlights 5 Main Characters With New Merch

Official new X-Men ‘97 merchandise highlighted the Disney+ series’ five important heroes.

The upcoming animated reboot is set to bring back many fan-favorite heroes from X-Men: The Animated Series from the ’90s, such as Magneto, Storm, Jean Grey, and Cyclops.

With a stacked cast, the series is expected to push certain characters into the forefront. X-Men ‘97 head writer Beau DeMayo already confirmed on Twitter that two heroes, Storm and Cyclops, are poised to take the spotlight in this new Disney+ adaptation.

X-Men '97 Merch Unveils 5 Main Marvel Heroes

New X-Men ‘97 merchandise, via xeoptoys from Instagram, unveiled official action figures for the upcoming Disney+ animated series.

At the front of the packaging, five of the main heroes were highlighted, namely Storm, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine, suggesting that they will likely be the most important protagonists in the series.

At the sides, the other X-Men heroes were featured, with characters like Beast, Jubilee, Jean Grey, Bishop, and Morph joining the original five members.

Rogue specifically is highlighted even further, with the white highlights in her hair coming to the forefront.

Why Are the 5 X-Men Heroes Important?

In every show that features a massive ensemble of protagonists, there's always a good number of characters who are pushed to the forefront in every season.

It seems that it is the turn of Storm, Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine to be highlighted much more prominently in X-Men '97's upcoming Disney+ debut.

X-Men '97 is confirmed to feature Magneto as the new leader of the X-Men following Charles Xavier's departure to the Shi'Ar homeworld.

Magneto's major role could lead to potential clashes with some members of the team, most notably Cyclops and Storm. This could be the reason why the pair are important characters moving forward.

The entertaining love-hate relationship between Rogue and Gambit could be one of the major storylines of the series. It's possible that Mister Sinister, the show's main villain, will use the pair's relationship as leverage for his plans to destroy the X-Men once and for all.

Meanwhile, it is a no-brainer for Wolverine to become one of the major heroes in X-Men '97, considering the character's popularity.

X-Men '97 has no release date yet.