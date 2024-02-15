With Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 just around the corner, fans finally know which characters will be included in the show and the actors who will bring them to life.
Every Main Actor and Character in X-Men '97
Marvel Studios recently revealed the official trailer for the upcoming X-Men '97 animated Disney+ series.
The footage included many of the show's main characters such as Cyclops, Wolverine, and Storm, while also teasing what fans can expect from each episode.
Here is the main cast of X-Men '97, with more details below on each actor and their respective character:
- Ray Chase - Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale - Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith - Storm
- Cal Dodd - Wolverine
- JP Karliak - Morph
- Lenore Zann - Rogue
- George Buza - Beast
- AJ LoCasio - Gambit
- Holly Chou - Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith - Bishop
- Matthew Waterson - Magneto
- Adrian Hough - Nightcrawler
Other supporting characters such as Mister Sinister, Charles Xavier, and Sunspot were also recently confirmed to be a part of the series by Entertainment Weekly:
- Chris Britton - Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex
- Ross Marquand - Professor Charles Xavier
- Giu Augustini - Sunspot/Roberto Da Costa
- Gil Birmingham - Forge/Daniel Lone Eagle
- Eric Bauza - The Sentinels
- Catherine Disher - Dr. Valerie Cooper
- Chris Potter - Cable/Nathan Summers
- Lawrence Bayne - Carl Dentil/X-Cutioner
- Ron Rubin - President Robert Edward Kelly
- Alyson Court - Absciss
- Theo James - Unknown Role
Fans can view the full trailer for X-Men '97 below:
Disney+ also revealed the official teaser poster via X (formerly known as Twitter) for the upcoming show, which sports a retro late-1990s feel with VHS tapes that include different characters on the covers of each tape:
