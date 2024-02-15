With Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 just around the corner, fans finally know which characters will be included in the show and the actors who will bring them to life.

Every Main Actor and Character in X-Men '97

Marvel Studios recently revealed the official trailer for the upcoming X-Men '97 animated Disney+ series.

The footage included many of the show's main characters such as Cyclops, Wolverine, and Storm, while also teasing what fans can expect from each episode.

Here is the main cast of X-Men '97, with more details below on each actor and their respective character:

Ray Chase - Cyclops

Jennifer Hale - Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith - Storm

Cal Dodd - Wolverine

JP Karliak - Morph

Lenore Zann - Rogue

George Buza - Beast

AJ LoCasio - Gambit

Holly Chou - Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith - Bishop

Matthew Waterson - Magneto

Adrian Hough - Nightcrawler

Other supporting characters such as Mister Sinister, Charles Xavier, and Sunspot were also recently confirmed to be a part of the series by Entertainment Weekly:

Chris Britton - Mister Sinister/Nathaniel Essex

Ross Marquand - Professor Charles Xavier

Giu Augustini - Sunspot/Roberto Da Costa

Gil Birmingham - Forge/Daniel Lone Eagle

Eric Bauza - The Sentinels

Catherine Disher - Dr. Valerie Cooper

Chris Potter - Cable/Nathan Summers

Lawrence Bayne - Carl Dentil/X-Cutioner

Ron Rubin - President Robert Edward Kelly

Alyson Court - Absciss

Theo James - Unknown Role

Fans can view the full trailer for X-Men '97 below:

Disney+ also revealed the official teaser poster via X (formerly known as Twitter) for the upcoming show, which sports a retro late-1990s feel with VHS tapes that include different characters on the covers of each tape:

Disney+

