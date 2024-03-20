After Marvel's new X-Men '97 animated series was confirmed as a direct continuation of the '90s hit X-Men: The Animated Series, one question was on everyone's minds: will Professor X's fate be addressed?

X-Men '97's two-episode premiere revealed the new status quo for the mutant superhero team following the apparent demise of their leader, Charles Xavier, with the X-Men in various stages of disarray and grief.

How Did Professor X Die in X-Men: The Animated Series?

X-Men: The Animated Series ended its run in 1997 after five seasons and 76 episodes.

The finale, titled 'Graduation Day' showed the events of the Human/Mutant Relations Summit.

There, Charles Xavier, a supporter of cooperation between the two parties, was attacked by former NSA agent Henry Gyrich, an anti-mutant advocate. Gyrich shot Professor X with an energy disruptor that left him in a coma.

On his deathbed, the X-Men approached Magneto with this news, who agreed to halt his mutant uprising and come to the aid of his old friend. With Magneto's help, Professor X was able to send a telepathic message to his love interest Lilandra, the alien empress of the Shi'ar Empire.

Lilandra arrived with the promise she could save Professor X's life, but to do so he would have to leave Earth and return to the Shi'ar homeworld to be cured. The series ended with the X-Men farewelling their leader, unsure if they would ever see him again.

Is Professor X Really Dead in X-Men '97?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of X-Men '97.

The ending of "Graduation Day" leaves Professor X's fate open-ended, but X-Men '97 seems to put an end to a 27-year cliffhanger.

X-Men '97's first episodes include multiple references to Professor X's demise that seem to confirm the mutant's death. A TV news report describes "the mutant leader's assassination" and Cyclops refers to Henry Gyrich as "the man who killed Charles Xavier".

The reveal at the end of the premiere episode also confirms that Xavier's last will and testament transferred all of his assets to Magneto, something that wouldn't be possible unless the Professor was truly considered dead.

It's unclear whether the writers of the series have simply altered the original series' ending to make Gyrich's murder of the Professor finite or if the X-Men consider their leader gone forever, despite knowing he may be alive on another planet.

In March 2019, X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo said during an X-Men event that the sequel series would be "picking up about several months after Professor X left Earth after being shot by Henry Gyrich and had to return to the Shiar homeworld to be with Lilandra."

This seemingly indicates the ending of X-Men: The Animated Series is still canon, so there is a chance that Lilandra's efforts to save Charles Xavier may have worked and he could still be alive. However, it seems that, for now, Professor X is considered dead in the X-Men '97 universe.

A report from Entertainment Weekly revealed that Ross Marquand will be voicing Professor X in X-Men '97. For now, it's uncertain if this will be in a flashback capacity only or if the mutant leader could make a surprise return to Earth later in the series.

The first two episodes of X-Men '97 are streaming on Disney+.

