Disney+ X-Men Reboot: New Merch Celebrates Storm's Return

New X-Men '97 merch celebrates Storm while giving audiences a fresh look at the mutant team's iconic mode of transportation.

While fans are patiently waiting for the X-Men to properly enter the MCU, the upcoming animated revival of the fan-favorite 90s show will help tithe them over until the fateful day arrives.

Veterans such as Lenore Zann (Rogue) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine) will be returning to voice their original characters, along with some new faces, such as Ray Chase (Cyclops) and Jennifer Hale (Jean Gray).

As for what the team will be dealing with this time, Beau De Mayo, the showrunner, previously teased that Mister Sinister will be enacting a "pretty foolproof plan to destroy the X-Men once and for all."

Storm and the X-Jet Get a Toy

A new look at upcoming merchandise on Twitter for Marvel Studios' animated series X-Men '97 features a new look at Storm and the X-Jet.

The iconic team ship spots a sleek new design, with a larger front, red-tinted windows, and slightly longer wings.

Marvel

The X-Jet in the original run of episodes for the Animated Series is a little rounder and sports smaller windows.

Marvel

With Storm being the only X-Men included in the package, could this indicate that she'll be the main person piloting the X-Jet throughout the new run of episodes?

What Will X-Men '97 Bring?

So what can fans expect from this new X-Men '97 revival?

On top of the Mr. Sinister tease, previous merchandise offered a new look at a Sentinel toy, seemingly confirming that the terrifying murder bots would be appearing in some capacity. The formerly villainous Magneto will be returning as well, though, in a twist of events, he'll actually be leading the X-Men.

Regarding which key X-Men are coming back, the roster will include Cyclops, Jean Grey, Gambit, Rogue, Storm, Beast, Jubilee, Wolverine, and more. They'll be joined by at least one complete newbie will be joining the team in the form of Sunspot, played by Gui Agustini.

Sadly, it's still unclear when the series will land on Disney+. X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo recently stated that he "can neither confirm nor deny rumors" that the project was delayed from its aimed 2023 debut to some point in 2024.

While that might be disappointing, fans might find solace in the fact that Season 2 is already confirmed. Though, who knows when it'll ever see the light of day.

X-Men '97 is expected to drop on Disney+ by the end of the year.