Marvel FINALLY Says 'X-Men' In the MCU for First Time Ever

Fans have long been reassured that Marvel Studios is hard at work integrating and planning the debut of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In the meantime, however, viewers are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+. An interesting tidbit, it was reported last year that not only would She-Hulk speak to the audience, but that she'd speak to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself

Nonetheless, aside from the X-Men '97 theme playing in Ms. Marvel, there haven't been any overt references from anyone on Earth-616 regarding the X-Men — until now.

She-Hulk Knows What Fans Want

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

In an extended sequence during the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, She-Hulk finally name-dropped the X-Men for the first time in the MCU while speaking with the robot version of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, KEVIN.

As KEVIN attempts to get Jennifer Walters back into the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Walters tries to make more requests and ask more questions.

After throwing questions and requests at the all-knowing robotic entity, she finally asked, "Oh! And when are we getting the X-Men?"

She proceeds to look at the camera and hold a thumbs up in solidarity with the audience only for the robot to respond, "I cannot tell you that."

When Will X-Men Come to the MCU?

Jennifer Walters, like most fans, is excited to know when the X-Men will finally debut in the MCU properly. However, like many real-life interviews with the producer, the robot is still tight-lipped about revealing anything.

It's still unknown when precisely the X-Men will arrive in the MCU, but it's rumored that it won't be until at least after 2025. In the meantime, Marvel Studios has placated fans with returning veteran X-Men actors, such as Hugh Jackman playing Wolverine "one more time" in Deadpool 3.

For now, fans will have to be sated by the X-Men '97 revival arriving on Disney+ sometime in fall 2023.

