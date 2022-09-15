Marvel Just Teased 4 X-Men Heroes’ MCU Debuts In New Disney+ Episode

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has been an interesting project thus far. Not only is it something unlike anything the MCU has seen before, but it’s causing quite a varied reaction from fans--the show has already experienced some of the worst review-bombing to date.

While some might not love the series, there are still plenty of people that do. Tatiana Maslany is fantastic in the lead role, and she’s a perfect fit for the MCU.

While she is great in the series, the project has also provided some fun moments with some big Marvel names. Most namely with Wong in Episodes 3 and 4, which saw the Sorcerer Supreme in some entirely new circumstances. Then, of course, there will also be the return of Charlie Cox’s blind vigilante, Daredevil, in a future episode.

The show just aired its fifth episode on Disney+, and while it doesn’t feature any Marvel characters bigger than She-Hulk, it does have several fun nods to some massive names in the comics.

Marvel Studios Teases Big Marvel Characters

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5.

In She-Hulk's fifth episode, during the fun credits that are filled with artwork made for the show, Marvel Studios included some fun nods towards various potential characters coming in Phase 5, 6, and beyond, including more than just a few mutant names.

Of course, Pug is showing off the supposed Iron Man Three sneakers that he wanted so badly, but behind him are also variants of shoes for Ghost Rider, Falcon, Nova, Namor, Hulk, Doctor Doom, Green Goblin, Captain Marvel, and more.

There's even a mysterious golden shoe, which some fans believe to be the hero Speedball. Other possibilities could be Thanos, Loki, Scarlet Scarab, or even Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's Ayesha.

The second image reveals even more super-sneakers, bringing out the likes of recently-revealed mutant Ms. Marvel, The Thing, Vision, and X-Men leader Cyclops.

The third image, which is the widest shot, brings a slew of more references.

This wide-angle features Scarlet Spider, Hawkeye, Captain America, Deadpool, Silver Surfer, Moon Knight, America Chavez, Wolverine, Cable, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Juggernaut, and Electro.

Do These Teases Foretell the MCU's Future?

Obviously, fans should realize that these references are not an indication that these characters exist already in universe. These post-credits scenes do seem to be based on She-Hulk concept art of some sort—so basically, it’s artists having some fun while trying to find the best ideas for Marvel to put in the show.

For example, it sadly doesn't seem like the X-Men are coming to the MCU anytime soon. While mutants were teased at the end of Ms. Marvel, the Phase 5 and 6 slates have no mention of them, and it's rumored that a previous contract is keeping Marvel Studios from using their mutants until 2025 at the earliest.

That said, some of those shoes look awesome. It’s a shame Marvel hasn’t already started up their own line of shoes utilizing sketches like these from She-Hulk.

The selection of characters for the shoes is certainly interesting—at the very least, they show how these characters are on Marvel Studios' mind. This makes the reference toward someone like Scarlet Spider all the more interesting; many will almost certainly use it to fuel hope that the MCU may one day see Spider-Variants enter the scene.

She-Hulk has been full of intriguing references like this sneaker art. While some may not love the show, it would be hard to claim the series isn’t just casual fun at the very least—or maybe people are just jealous they can’t actually have a pair of Pug's Iron Man Threes.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's fifth installment is now streaming on Disney+.