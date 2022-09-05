She-Hulk Producer Reveals How Wong’s Surprising Target Reveal Came to Be (Exclusive)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is currently the talk of the MCU town as the streaming series rolls out on Disney+. The Hulk-sized legal comedy has provided plenty of laughs, courtroom mishaps, and cameos in its first three episodes, and this is just the beginning.

The series is the first true sitcom for the Marvel Studios franchise and has already poked fun at the likes of Captain America, the Incredible Hulk, and most recently Wong. The Sorceror Supreme appeared in the show's latest episode serving as a witness in Emil Blonsky's (aka Abomination's) parole hearing, offering some hilarious moments throughout.

Marvel

But one small detail was revealed in Wong's She-Hulk debut. In looking into the Doctor Strange character, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters comes across the employment history of the hero, which included a stint working at Target. In an exclusive interview with The Direct, She-Hulk writer Jesica Gao went into detail on how such a funny little easter egg made it into the show.

Wong Works at Target, But How?

In an interview with The Direct's Pamela Gores, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Jessica Gao went into detail on how Wong's Target Easter Egg from Episode 3 of the Disney+ series came to be.

Marvel Studios

After being asked if there was some sort of backstory in relation to the Sorceror Supreme's employment history, Gao admitted she "[had] to give credit to [the] graphics team." She noted how these post-production wizards "put in a lot of little funny jokes and bits," including Wong's unexpected LinkedIn profile:

“That I actually have to give credit to our graphics team. And I may be mistaken but, probably Olney Atwell is the one that came up with that. I mean our graphics team actually… really paid attention to details and put in a lot of little funny jokes and bits that were really, really wonderful. But, we all just had such a laugh just imagining Wong, first of all, having a LinkedIn profile and having to put a work history. Any work history that ends with Sorcerer Supreme is automatically chef’s kiss… I love this era of Wong discovering and exploring American pop culture.”

The Layers of Comedy in She-Hulk

This is just one example of the many layers of comedy that can be found in Marvel Studios' latest Disney+ series. Yes, that is evident in the hilarious dialogue and moments like the titular jolly green attorney twerking alongside Megan Thee Stallion, but it goes much deeper than that.

With the break-neck pace of She-Hulk, a lot of these moments of levity will go unnoticed. But as is evident with the LinkedIn profile presented here, everyone behind the scenes on the series got in on the fun, and those that really look with eagle-eyed precision will be rewarded.

It is also fun to know that the directing and writing team were not the only ones carrying the comedic burden behind the scenes. It has been noted how open to ideas Marvel Studios productions usually are, so this should come as no surprise. But it is cool to see someone get the credit they deserve for a truly giggle-worthy moment.

The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming now on Disney+.