Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Reacts to His Surprise Return In She-Hulk Finale

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale took things to another level by featuring meta references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel Studios. In fact, the episode actually featured at least 20 MCU heroes and villains by way of archival footage, such as Captain America, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange.

After being dissatisfied with how the finale had quickly become a cameo fest, Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters punched through the Disney+ interface and entered the Marvel Studios: Assembled special of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Now, it seems that one MCU actor has taken notice of his unexpected cameo in the much-talked-about finale.

Simu Liu Hilariously Reacts to Shang-Chi's She-Hulk 'Cameo'

Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu shared his hilarious reaction to his MCU hero's cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale.

Liu shared a screenshot of She-Hulk punching through the Disney+ interface, and it showed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings graphic that featured himself as the Marvel hero.

Alongside the image, Liu captioned his post with "behold my triumphant return to the MCU you guys:"

Marvel Studios

Above She-Hulk is also an image of Liu as Shang-Chi in the official Marvel banner for the streaming service.

She-Hulk's official Twitter account responded to Liu's post by saying "Thanks for the assist."

Shang-Chi Brasil also pointed out that the finale also featured Shang-Chi action figures and comic book covers:

Marvel Studios

The Shang-Chi comic book, "The Legend of Shang-Chi", can be seen during the conversation between Jen and KEVIN inside the Marvel Studios head office:

Marvel Studios

Will She-Hulk and Shang-Chi Meet in Avengers 5?

Simu Liu's hilarious reaction to his She-Hulk cameo further proves that a Shang-Chi and Jennifer Walters meet-up should happen in the near future.

At this stage, it is unknown when a proper team-up between the two heroes will happen, considering that She-Hulk just ended and a sequel to Shang-Chi is expected to be years away. It seems that the next likely project where the heroes could eventually meet is during the events of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

She-Hulk producer Jessica Gao already teased that she "would be shocked" if Walters didn't make the cut in the next Avengers movie while Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton's involvement all but guarantees Liu's inclusion in the film.

Aside from seeing how She-Hulk's smashing would complement Shang-Chi's martial arts during combat, the pair's comedic personalities would be a delight to witness once they finally interact in the future.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.