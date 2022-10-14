She-Hulk Finale Cameos: All 20 Avengers Heroes & Villains Who Appear

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale is one of the major topics of discussion among fans after it unexpectedly showcased a game-changing installment. From the start, marketing for the series has mainly focused on its fourth-wall-breaking approach while also being integrated consistently in every episode.

In the finale, this meta approach was taken to a whole another level.

Warning - this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale.

The show's finale was absolutely packed with MCU Easter eggs, even featuring a meta-reference to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself.

From breaking Disney+ with style to an unexpected X-Men reference, the episode clearly took it up a notch.

Jen even barged inside KEVIN's "office" at Marvel Studios, ultimately revealing tons of footage from notable MCU movies and TV shows. Ahead is every MCU character that was referenced in the episode.

Every MCU Project and Character in She-Hulk's Finale

As Jen heads inside KEVIN's office, the Marvel hero was met by a large screen that is full of footage from MCU films, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Infinity War.

Here's a breakdown of what was shown inside KEVIN's office:

Thor: Ragnarok - Hulk enters the arena on Sakaar

- Hulk enters the arena on Sakaar Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Zombie Strange creates capes with demons

- Zombie Strange creates capes with demons Avengers: Infinity War - Thanos goes into the Soul World after The Snap

- Thanos goes into the Soul World after The Snap Avengers: Endgame - Thanos leads his army in the final battle

- Thanos leads his army in the final battle Black Panther - T'Challa reveals that he is alive and well during the movie's final battle

- T'Challa reveals that he is alive and well during the movie's final battle Captain America: Civil War - Ant-Man becomes Giant-Man

- Ant-Man becomes Giant-Man The Avengers - A Chitauri Leviathan flies in

*off-screen - Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner telling Captain America:

"That's my secret, Cap. I'm always angry."

Avengers: Age of Ultron - The Hulkbuster fights Hulk, Ultron shows up

- The Hulkbuster fights Hulk, Ultron shows up WandaVision - Vision tries to exit the Hex

Iron Man - Iron Man walking away from the explosion

- Iron Man walking away from the explosion Eternals - Tiamut’s dead body is seen from above

- Tiamut’s dead body is seen from above Loki - Loki and Sylvie find the Citadel of Time

- Loki and Sylvie find the Citadel of Time Hawkeye - the scene of the Christmas tree falling in the finale

- the scene of the Christmas tree falling in the finale Ms. Marvel - Kamala Khan projects her cosmic powers

- Kamala Khan projects her cosmic powers Moon Knight - Moon Knight jumps down towards an enemy

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Redwing flies through a valley

- Redwing flies through a valley Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Baby Groot carries the bomb to Ego’s heart

- Baby Groot carries the bomb to Ego’s heart Guardians of the Galaxy - a close-up of an emotional Rocket reacting to Groot's sacrifice

- a close-up of an emotional Rocket reacting to Groot's sacrifice Black Widow - Taskmaster shoots an arrow from her tank

- Taskmaster shoots an arrow from her tank Iron Man 3 - Tony lands in Tennessee

Additionally, here are all the characters who appeared on Marvel Studios' monitors within these sequences:

Thanos

Ant-Man

Hulk

T’Challa

Zombie Strange

Iron Man

Ultron

Tiamut (Dead Celestial)

Chitauri Leviathan

Cull Obsidian

Corvus Glaive

Vision

Loki

Sylvie

Ms. Marvel

Moon Knight

Red Wing

Baby Groot

Rocket

Taskmaster

Why She-Hulk Mocking the MCU is Actually Clever

Amid the issues raised by Jen to KEVIN, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's meta approach in incorporating actual MCU content is a brilliant and historic move.

The timing is right that the Disney+ series did this during this exact moment, considering that there are enough projects and characters to reference in that Jen and KEVIN encounter.

The MCU references also appear to be Marvel's way of flexing its vast amount of projects, a strategy that cannot be replicated by other studios.

It's likely that the scene choices that are featured in the quick montage are random, but Marvel still managed to find a way to include iconic scenes from movies, such as Iron Man's walking away moment from his first movie and T'Challa's entrance in the final battle of Black Panther.

While a She-Hulk Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, the finale opens up tons of storytelling opportunities to explore while also allowing the meta references in the future to grow as the MCU further expands in Phase 5 and beyond.

