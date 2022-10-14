She-Hulk Finale Cameos: All 20 Avengers Heroes & Villains Who Appear

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale is one of the major topics of discussion among fans after it unexpectedly showcased a game-changing installment. From the start, marketing for the series has mainly focused on its fourth-wall-breaking approach while also being integrated consistently in every episode.
In the finale, this meta approach was taken to a whole another level.
Warning - this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale.
The show's finale was absolutely packed with MCU Easter eggs, even featuring a meta-reference to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself.
From breaking Disney+ with style to an unexpected X-Men reference, the episode clearly took it up a notch.
Jen even barged inside KEVIN's "office" at Marvel Studios, ultimately revealing tons of footage from notable MCU movies and TV shows. Ahead is every MCU character that was referenced in the episode.
Every MCU Project and Character in She-Hulk's Finale
As Jen heads inside KEVIN's office, the Marvel hero was met by a large screen that is full of footage from MCU films, such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Infinity War.
Here's a breakdown of what was shown inside KEVIN's office:
- Thor: Ragnarok - Hulk enters the arena on Sakaar
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Zombie Strange creates capes with demons
- Avengers: Infinity War - Thanos goes into the Soul World after The Snap
- Avengers: Endgame - Thanos leads his army in the final battle
- Black Panther - T'Challa reveals that he is alive and well during the movie's final battle
- Captain America: Civil War - Ant-Man becomes Giant-Man
- The Avengers - A Chitauri Leviathan flies in
*off-screen - Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner telling Captain America:
"That's my secret, Cap. I'm always angry."
- Avengers: Age of Ultron - The Hulkbuster fights Hulk, Ultron shows up
- WandaVision - Vision tries to exit the Hex
- Iron Man - Iron Man walking away from the explosion
- Eternals - Tiamut’s dead body is seen from above
- Loki - Loki and Sylvie find the Citadel of Time
- Hawkeye - the scene of the Christmas tree falling in the finale
- Ms. Marvel - Kamala Khan projects her cosmic powers
- Moon Knight - Moon Knight jumps down towards an enemy
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Redwing flies through a valley
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Baby Groot carries the bomb to Ego’s heart
- Guardians of the Galaxy - a close-up of an emotional Rocket reacting to Groot's sacrifice
- Black Widow - Taskmaster shoots an arrow from her tank
- Iron Man 3 - Tony lands in Tennessee
Additionally, here are all the characters who appeared on Marvel Studios' monitors within these sequences:
- Thanos
- Ant-Man
- Hulk
- T’Challa
- Zombie Strange
- Iron Man
- Ultron
- Tiamut (Dead Celestial)
- Chitauri Leviathan
- Cull Obsidian
- Corvus Glaive
- Vision
- Loki
- Sylvie
- Ms. Marvel
- Moon Knight
- Red Wing
- Baby Groot
- Rocket
- Taskmaster
Why She-Hulk Mocking the MCU is Actually Clever
Amid the issues raised by Jen to KEVIN, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's meta approach in incorporating actual MCU content is a brilliant and historic move.
The timing is right that the Disney+ series did this during this exact moment, considering that there are enough projects and characters to reference in that Jen and KEVIN encounter.
The MCU references also appear to be Marvel's way of flexing its vast amount of projects, a strategy that cannot be replicated by other studios.
It's likely that the scene choices that are featured in the quick montage are random, but Marvel still managed to find a way to include iconic scenes from movies, such as Iron Man's walking away moment from his first movie and T'Challa's entrance in the final battle of Black Panther.
While a She-Hulk Season 2 has yet to be confirmed, the finale opens up tons of storytelling opportunities to explore while also allowing the meta references in the future to grow as the MCU further expands in Phase 5 and beyond.
All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.