Kevin Feige Makes Historic 'Cameo' In New MCU Show In Clever Way

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sets itself apart from other Disney+ series due to its fourth-wall-breaking approach, giving MCU fans a different flavor from its typical small-screen fare. Throughout its Season 1 run, Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters has been casually breaking the fourth wall, talking to audiences about the state of the show's story, while also hilariously making meta references.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's finale.

During the finale, the fourth-wall-breaking blew away expectations when Jen unexpectedly stopped the show amid the crazy major battle full of cameos. The titular attorney/superhero then entered the Disney+ interface and punched out the She-Hulk icon which then led to her landing inside the House of Mouse's studio.

After arguing with the writers of She-Hulk, their conversation led to them namedropping a certain "Kevin," which fans should know by now that they were referring to Marvel Studios president himself, Kevin Feige.

This turn of events ultimately resulted in Jen surprisingly encountering the MCU's top brass, or is it really him?

She-Hulk Reveals Unexpected Kevin Feige Cameo

The Direct

"Okay, then I want to talk to Kevin."

After She-Hulk wreaks havoc at Disney's office, Jen enters a room full of monitors playing various Marvel Studios projects at once.

Marvel Studios

Jen, clearly surprised by the monitors that are full of MCU movies, meets a red and white robot labeled KEVIN inside the office.

KEVIN, an acronym that stands for "Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus," tells Jen that he's the one making all the decisions for the MCU projects.

Marvel Studios

This cameo marks the first time a live-action MCU project has made a meta-reference to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, a historic feat for Marvel Studios.

In addition, it's also the very first time that the term, Marvel Cinematic Universe has been used in the Marvel Cinematic Universe itself. The MCU is officially canon to itself.

Feige's meta involvement is also in line with a longstanding rumor that the top executive had an "extremely funny" role in She-Hulk.

Why She-Hulk's Portrayal of KEVIN is a Genius Move

The Direct

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's meta approach was on full blast in the finale, and the show took it to another level by including an actual reference to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

The surprising inclusion of Marvel's top brass is the icing on the cake as it kills two birds with one stone. First, making fun of Feige is as meta as it gets – no one would ever expect Marvel's boss to satirize himself like that.

Second, Jen and KEVIN's clash about certain issues like the X-Men, several MCU characters' daddy issues, and addressing subpar finales as a whole surmount what many fans have been complaining about online, and She-Hulk effectively nails that commentary.

It's safe to say that Feige and Marvel Studios used She-Hulk as a medium to deliver a message to fans. On top of being a hilarious reveal, it was an effective one since the studio did give the audience an entirely unique finale that simultaneously addresses longstanding issues.

The Direct

At this stage, the MCU has reached a point where the franchise can do crazy things like this, and fans will embrace them. Making fun of Feige is a boss move (literally), but the finale did it with poise and bravado.

This also puts added yet welcoming pressure on Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 since it's another MCU project that will likely break the fourth wall.

Who knows? Maybe Feige will eventually show up in the threequel alongside Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, as it would be fitting for Marvel Studios' top brass to debut on the big screen once and for all.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now streaming on Disney+.