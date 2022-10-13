She-Hulk Finale's KEVIN Explained: Marvel's Riskiest Cameo Yet

Long before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted on Disney+, Marvel fans knew that cameos and Jennifer Walters' device of breaking the fourth wall would be part of the show's unique brand.

But even so, fans have been surprised with just how self-aware the series has been, particularly in terms of its Marvel audience.

Not only has Jennifer acknowledged how the fans love a Wong cameo and how he's "Twitter armor" for the show, but she's also confessed knowing that Episode 6's wedding episode is poor timing because, well, that's how weddings are.

But none of those meta moments could've prepared viewers for She-Hulk's finale and perhaps Marvel Studios' most daring cameo to date.

Marvel's Shocking She-Hulk Cameo

In Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, titled "Whose Show is This?", Jennifer Walters finally takes control of her own story alongside Marvel Studios' most risky (and most meta) cameo ever.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

When the episode's major battle turns into a literal Hulk cameo fest, Jen breaks the fourth wall one more time when she turns to the camera, admits these storylines don't make any sense, and then does something perhaps no one expects: Jen powers down the show and enters the Disney+ interface.

Marvel Studios

After entering a Marvel Assembled episode, she drops on the Disney Studio lot, locates the She-Hulk production office, and calls out the writers in the writers' room for how stupid the finale is.

When a writer explains that "This is the story that Kevin wants," Jen demands to talk to Kevin.

Marvel Studios

After wrecking Kevin's security, Jen enters a secure room full of monitors playing various Marvel films, including Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

It's then that a red and white robot labeled KEVIN appears, informing Jen that KEVIN stands for "knowledge enhanced visual interconnectivity nexus" and is the one calling the shots.

Marvel Studios

After KEVIN requires She-Hulk to revert to her human form due to VFX costs and scheduling, Jen delivers her "closing argument" to the AI robot, explaining that all MCU films have high stakes, big spectacles, and end the same way.

She also notes that the action-packed set piece she just interrupted detracts from her story, which is her learning to be both Jen and She-Hulk.

When KEVIN asks what the show's ending should be, she makes a few requests, such as that Todd should not get Hulk powers because "The powers aren't the villain. He is."

Not only does KEVIN erase this particular plot point, but Jen has him adjust Hulk's return, saying, "Save it for the movie" and also mentions she that would like to see Daredevil again.

Marvel Studios

She even calls out all the Marvel hero "daddy issues" and asks, "When are we getting the X-Men?" before giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

But much like Marvel Studios' actual Kevin Feige, KEVIN responds, saying, "I cannot tell you that."

Kevin Feige, Is That You?

The Direct

Let's be honest. When Jen goes to talk to Kevin, every MCU fan out there knew the show was referencing the MCU's own He Who Remains and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In fact, news that Jen would address Kevin Feige made the rounds long before the show debuted.

While She-Hulk's KEVIN was an AI and not the Kevin, this wink-and-a-nod character not only represents the Marvel Studios' president but actually makes fun of him.

Jen's complaint that all Marvel movies have the same ending and that everyone has daddy issues, as well as the mention of the super-soldier serum, are all critiques that audiences have been saying for years.

The dig about VFX budgets is particularly noteworthy, not only because of She-Hulk's ongoing CGI complaints but also because Marvel Studios recently took some heat over its treatment of VFX artists.

Finally, while being compared to a robot can be a good thing in terms of intelligence and work either, it can also be interpreted as cold and feeling.

No doubt Attorney at Law and Marvel Studios' decision to poke fun at its leader and president, and during one of the most climatic moments of the season finale, was a gutsy gamble.

The Risk & Rewards of She-Hulk's KEVIN

The Direct

Much of the risk in using KEVIN is that it could undermine Kevin Feige and the MCU, particularly in terms of his perception.

It also somewhat supports many of the criticisms against the Marvel Studios "machine."

But it's important to note that fans, critics, and industry insiders alike know that the KEVIN AI would never have made it into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law if Kevin Feige wasn't behind it.

While bold, Kevin Feige allowing a series to make fun of himself and Marvel Studios is his way of showing that Jennifer Walters isn't the only one aware of the audience.

And, while she's been addressing her viewers throughout the nine-episode series, it's actually been Marvel Studios addressing its fans.

Come to think of it, what better way for Marvel to deliver such a message than via a surprise MCU cameo?

Therefore, not only is KEVIN the riskiest and most meta MCU character to date, but it's also the one with the most to say.

All episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are available to stream on Disney+.