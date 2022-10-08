MCU: 9 Upcoming Movies & Shows Where Daredevil Is Most Likely to Appear

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just experienced something fans have been wanting for quite a long time: the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. Sure, Matt Murdock was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he never put on the suit. But, thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, that moment finally came to pass.

However, as soon as it arrived, it was already done, leaving audiences anxious, wondering when they might see him at again. As most would probably agree, one can never have enough of Charlie Cox's now iconic hero.

So what exactly are all the projects where Daredevil is most likely to show his horned helmet again? Let's take a look.

Echo

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

Charlie Cox's next appearance in the MCU has already been confirmed to be during next year's Disney+ series Echo, where Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will also be showing up. However, the hero's role in the story remains unknown.

The footage from the project shown at D23 briefly teased the hero, but he was only seen briefly in low-lit combat. The groundwork could also easily be laid to allow for Alaqua Cox's character to jump over to Daredevil: Born Again when it lands in 2024.

Daredevil: Born Again

Marvel

Status: Confirmed

While it shouldn’t come as a surprise, it has been confirmed that Charlie Cox will return as the titular hero in Daredevil: Born Again. This will be the first time he will star in a Marvel project since Daredevil ended back in 2018.

The plot for the upcoming show isn’t known, but it is confirmed that Vincent D’Onofrio will return as Kingpin. In addition, it’s also rumored that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher will be returning in a key role.

Now for those wondering if the former Netflix show is canon, that’s still a question waiting on a solid answer.

The project is set to release at some point in Spring 2024 with an MCU-record 18 episodes.

Captain America: New World Order

Marvel

Status: Unconfirmed

Captain America: New World Order doesn't have a lot of plot details besides the Leader's return, but there is one thing interviews have revealed that Sam Wilson will deal with: being a team leader. To be one of those, one has to well... lead a team.

Could this movie be an under-the-radar revival of The Avengers in-universe? Using the team in a similar manner to how Civil War did? If so, then Daredevil could easily be one of its members.

The only thing going against this possibility is how with the movie coming out in May 2024, it'll be right in the middle of Cox's 18-episode series. That's not even including how they'll be filming the series at the same time as Anthony Mackie's big Captain America movie debut.

Thunderbolts

Marvel

Status: Unconfirmed

While Thunderbolts isn't a project where Daredevil would normally pop up, Hawkeye showed that the team might have an important connection to Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Where Kingpin goes, Daredevil tends to follow.

The team has also employed Bullseye in the comics, though there hasn't been any indication that the same situation will come true in the MCU.

His potential appearance in Thunderbolts is another opportunity potentially put at odds thanks to his very long Disney+ series and its massive filming schedule. However, if it proves to only be a cameo, then that's something far easier to fit into one's schedule.

Deadpool 3

Marvel

Status: Unconfirmed

While it wouldn't be the most expected team-up, seeing Daredevil pop in Deadpool 3 could be a lot of fun.

Some might not think the two would match each other's vibes, but on paper, Deadpool and Wolverine wouldn't go together either. There's also comic precedence for the two spending time together, with the duo having their first team-up in 1997.

If Charlie Cox does appear in some capacity, odds are that it would be a fun cameo-type ordeal.

Spider-Man 4

Marvel

Status: Unconfirmed

It's not exactly known when Tom Holland's Spider-Man may be coming back to screens, but when he does, Daredevil is one of the top candidates to join him.

Not only was Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but the two also have plenty of history in the comics. Both heroes are good friends and have often helped each other hunt down criminals—even coming to blows with one another at times.

If the two do share the screen in Spider-Man 4, it would be a great opportunity for Marvel Studios to include Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin as well.

While the chance of Daredevil being in the next Spider-Man is high, the possibility is also at risk due to the prolonged filming of Daredevil: Born Again in 2023.

Fantastic Four

Marvel

Status: Unconfirmed

The Fantastic Four is a very highly anticipated project; what better way to increase the hype than to let Daredevil show his face, at least for a little?

The team generally has its headquarters in New York City, within the Baxter Building—which many suspects to be in the same spot as the former Avengers Tower. With Hell's Kitchen just next door, a visit from the Devil himself shouldn't be too far out of the question.

However, the MCU character most likely to cameo would easily be Tom Holland's Spider-Man, given the webhead's history with the team in the comics.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel

Status: Unconfirmed

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is the next film in the franchise after Endgame in 2019. There's a lot riding on its debut, and fans expect to see as many of their favorite characters in it as possible.

Especially after getting an 18-episode series, one would think that Daredevil is a high priority when it comes to Marvel Studios pulling the MCU's cast into an Avengers film. He can easily join the rest of the street-level characters—though Kang the Conqueror is definitely a little out of their comfort zone when it comes to villains.

However, much like Avengers: Infinity War wasn't able to squeeze every character in, that same concept could apply here. If Daredevil doesn't make it in, surely he'll make it into the next film.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel

Status: Unconfirmed

Avengers: Secret Wars promises to be the Multiverse's Endgame. What does that mean? Well, Marvel Studios is almost certainly going to try and involve as many of its characters as possible.

In the 2015 run of Jonathan Hickman's Secret Wars, the story mostly takes place in a place called Battleword, which is a patchwork planet consisting of alternate realities. This basically gives Marvel the creative rights to do next to anything with all of its characters—so it shouldn't be too difficult to squeeze Daredevil in there.

Honorable Mention: Freshman Year

Status: Confirmed

At Comic-Con San Diego 2022, it was confirmed that the Marvel Studios animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year would feature the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

The catch? Well, it's set in an alternate timeline, one where Norman Osborn is the mentor that Tony Stark was for Peter Parker in Earth-616. So expect there to be more than a handful of differences when it comes to the portrayal of Matt Murdock.

Honorable Mention: The Devil Gets Bit

Status: Unconfirmed

The entire concept of Marvel Zombies opens itself up for literally every character ever introduced to pop up in some capacity. That, naturally, would include Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

But would he be among the living or the dead? Arguments could be made for either side, but his extreme senses, and general level of alertness, would likely favor Matt Murdock's survival in a zombie apocalypse.

Honorable Mention: What If... Daredevil?

Status: Unconfirmed

Just like Zombies, What If...? could feature any character or story already brought up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, seeing as Daredevil hasn't had his own project just yet if this does happen, it likely won't be until a third or even fourth season. Unless an earlier episode brings up his trip to Los Angeles.

The MCU Will Get Plenty of Daredevil Love

Marvel

Back when Daredevil was first airing on Netflix, many fans were getting frustrated by how the MCU refused (or rather, wasn't able to) to incorporate the hero, or any of his fellow Defenders, into the wider Marvel world. Thankfully for everyone, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to share that love for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen.

While Matt Murdock once lived in his own little world, the odds of him appearing in half-a-dozen new projects over the next few years are more possible than ever before. Not to mention that his 18-episode series could easily play out like a big street-level crossover event.

Thankfully, Charlie Cox has made it clear how much he enjoys playing the character. Hopefully, that love will continue to rage on for years to come.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney+ at some point in the Spring 2024.