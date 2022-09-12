Avengers 6: Secret Wars Rumor Reveals Unsurprising Director Candidate

It wasn’t long ago that Marvel Studios took San Diego Comic-Con by storm. Kevin Feige arrived on stage and revealed a number of new MCU series and films slated for the next few years.

Projects like Fantastic Four, Thunderbolts, and Daredevil: Born Again certainly saw fans boarding the hype train, but it was perhaps the announcement of the next two Avengers movies that generated the most hoopla.

Indeed, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are both set to drop in 2025. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is confirmed to be helming Kang Dynasty but the latter film’s director has yet to be indicated. Now, a new rumor potentially sheds some light.

Ryan Coogler for Secret Wars?

During the latest episode of The Weekly Planet Podcast, host James Clement relayed some rumored information on Avengers: Secret Wars. The intel in question claimed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Ryan Coogler is in the running to direct the forthcoming sixth Avengers film.

“And Ryan Coogler, here’s another scoop, Mason, is at the very least one of the directors, is currently in talks for Secret Wars. Which makes a lot of sense and yeah, the source here says, this is a reliable source, this person says ‘a fairly obvious choice.’ And it is. That makes sense.”

Coogler’s Solid Marvel Track Record

Of course, Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther for Marvel Studios and it was a groundbreaking success that made over a billion dollars and became something of a cultural touchstone. Kevin Feige and the team at Marvel are likely very impressed by the work that Coogler has turned in on Wakanda Forever to be considering him for Secret Wars.

Additionally, the director is involved with Ironheart on Disney+ and is also said to be in development on another MCU series set in Wakanda itself.

Marvel Studios generally likes to keep things “all in the family“ for their Avengers movies. This is to say that they hire directors for them who have done good things for them in the past. The success of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and its sequel landed the Russo Bros. The job of making Avengers 3 and 4.

Not to mention the fact that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a smash hit, which presumably played a huge part in Cretton getting to do The Kang Dynasty.

Whoever ends up directing Avengers: Secret Wars certainly has their work cut out for them as the film is expected to be the massive capper to the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. The movie will arrive in theaters on November 7, 2025.