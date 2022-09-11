Black Panther 2: T'Challa's Death Gets Directly Addressed In New Scene

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be the final movie of Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate, adding the next chapter to Wakanda's story before the year comes to an end. But while this new outing will bring new exciting developments to the Marvel narrative, it will also give Wakanda and its people closure over the death of King T'Challa after Chadwick Boseman's tragic passing in the real world.

Following Boseman's death, Marvel Studios confirmed that the role of T'Challa would not be recast, leading to the character being killed off in the story following an incredible run in the Infinity Saga. This means that multiple returning heroes from the first movie will have to take on more of a leading role in his absence, although the movie will also do its best to pay tribute to his memory.

Marvel

Even with a full trailer now out for Black Panther 2 after San Diego Comic-Con, fans are still in the dark about how T'Challa will meet his end within the MCU at the start of this new outing. Now, following Marvel Studios' latest appearance at the D23 Fan Expo, fans have a better idea about how this will come to pass once Black Panther 2 premieres in theaters.

Black Panther 2 Scene Details T'Challa's Death

As detailed by SlashFilm, Marvel Studios released a full clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 2022 D23 Fan Expo in Anaheim, California.

Marvel

Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda comes to a United Nations assembly at the UN, being questioned by multiple representatives, including a new character played by Richard Schiff. A French representative asks about how dangerous it is to use vibranium for weapons of mass destruction, but Ramonda makes it clear that Wakanda has a strict policy against trading the resource under any circumstances

This scene cuts in and out with another scene in a Wakandan research center, where a group of armed men infiltrate the facility for vibranium tools. They find a wall covered in markings, which light up when they go near it.

Ramonda continues her speech, explaining how Wakanda has lost its king and the Black Panther with T'Challa's death:

"You perform civility here, but we know what you whisper in your halls of leadership and in your military facilities. 'The King is dead. 'The Black Panther is gone. 'They have lost their protectors."

This cuts back to the research facility, where Danai Gurira's Okoye and the Dora Milaje enter and find another member of the Dora Milaje disguised as a lab assistant. They do battle against the mercenaries who infiltrated the facility before later appearing at the assembly with those mercenaries, showing that Wakanda can handle itself without King T'Challa.

Later footage shows some of the clips shown in the first trailer, including a glowing sunset in Wakanda and looks at T'Challa's funeral. This leads to a meeting between Ramonda and Namor with M'Baku also present, attacking Namor with a staff that then smashes to pieces.

This clip ends with explosions on a bridge and a look at the new Black Panther with the final line being "Show them who we are."

T’Challa’s Memory Lives on in Black Panther 2

Marvel

Outside of Black Panther 2's core plot, it's become clear that this new outing will do its best to pay tribute to T'Challa and Chadwick Boseman's memories throughout its runtime. And while this scene description doesn't spoil any details about how T'Challa's death actually happens, it confirms that the Black Panther doesn't make it as the Wakandan legacy continues.

As shown in the first full trailer, Angela Bassett's Ramonda will seemingly take much of the emotional brunt of this loss, which is sure to bring plenty of heartbreaking moments throughout the course of Black Panther 2. She'll have to lean on other key supporting characters in Shuri, Okoye, and M'Baku as she tries to lead her country while mourning the loss of her only son.

No matter how the plot plays out for Black Panther 2, T'Challa's loss is going to be felt from start to finish.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.