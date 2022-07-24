Disney Confirms T’Challa Is Dead In Black Panther 2

T'Challa's Passing In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel

In the official Disney press release detailing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's stated that T'Challa has died by the time the film begins. After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, fans have speculated how the Black Panther franchise would handle losing its lead actor.

Wakanda Forever's official synopsis is as follows:

"In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli."

This confirms that T'Challa's death will occur between the events of Avengers: Endgame and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Black Panther 2: Set Leak May Spoil Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Outcome

Marvel Chief Explains How Black Panther 2 Will Work Without Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2: Marvel Reveals Chadwick Boseman Won't Be Recast

Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa Will Interact With Howard the Duck In Disney+'s What If