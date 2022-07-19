Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Chadwick Boseman Receives Special New Black Panther Funko

Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman Funko
By Russ Milheim

Special Chadwick Boseman Funko Revealed

On Twitter, Funko revealed a new set of Pops! from Marvel Studios' Black Panther. The group of figures is under a newly announced 'Legacy Collection'.

The four characters to receive updated collectibles include Shuri, Nakia, Ramonda, and Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa.

Black Panther, Funko
Funko

The new Funko for Boseman's T'Challa sees the king on his throne in formal wear.

Funko, Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman
Funko

This particular Black Panther piece seems to be a larger 6-inch figure.

Funko, Black Panther, Chadwick Boseman
Funko

There will also be a t-Shirt bundle available exclusively at Target, which will include new Shuri clothing apparel and a Pop! of Letitia Wright's character—which is almost identical to her original figure but has minor adjustments to her armor and also glows in the dark.

Black Panther, Shuri, Funko
Funko

Developing...

