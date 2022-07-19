Chadwick Boseman Receives Special New Black Panther Funko

Special Chadwick Boseman Funko Revealed

On Twitter, Funko revealed a new set of Pops! from Marvel Studios' Black Panther. The group of figures is under a newly announced 'Legacy Collection'.

The four characters to receive updated collectibles include Shuri, Nakia, Ramonda, and Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa.

Funko

The new Funko for Boseman's T'Challa sees the king on his throne in formal wear.

Funko

This particular Black Panther piece seems to be a larger 6-inch figure.

Funko

There will also be a t-Shirt bundle available exclusively at Target, which will include new Shuri clothing apparel and a Pop! of Letitia Wright's character—which is almost identical to her original figure but has minor adjustments to her armor and also glows in the dark.

Funko

Developing...