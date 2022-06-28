Marvel Reveals Updated MCU Black Panther Helmet Toy Ahead of Sequel

The sequel to one of Marvel Studios' most financially successful and culturally resonant films, Black Panther is coming in hot. Indeed, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will move the franchise forward in seemingly bold new directions, albeit without its original lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in August of 2020.

Relatively little is known about the movie's storyline, although it's all but confirmed that a certain long-awaited Marvel character will make their debut in it. A trailer for Wakanda Forever has also not yet been released and with the sequel due out in November and fans are beginning to get a little impatient.

The lack of major marketing materials for Black Panther 2 hasn't stopped Hasbro though. The toy company has been trickling out slightly-upgraded repackagings of older Black Panther-themed products as of late to bridge the gap.

An Upgrade To A Popular Black Panther Toy

Hasbro has shown off a new version of its well-liked Marvel Legends Black Panther Electronic Helmet. Check out the images below.

Hasbro

While the previous model of this product had blue lights, which were not screen-accurate, the updated one features a purple light-up feature which is much more true to the films.

Hasbro

The mask features flip-up eye lenses, much like in the movie version, as seen when T'Challa apprehends Ulysses Klaue in South Korea.

Hasbro

This item retails for $131.99 and can be pre-ordered here.

Hasbro

Another Fine Addition to Hasbro's Line of Toy Props

As Shuri joked to her brother T'Challa in 2018's Black Panther, "Hey! People are shooting at me! Wait, let me put on my helmet!" And while this toy is obviously not made out of near-indestructible vibranium and thus will not protect its wearer from injury, hours of fun can still be had with it.

This item, while fully wearable, also makes an impressive display piece as well, perfect for bookending a shelf full of Marvel memorabilia. It joins other toy replicas like Captain America's shield and the Infinity Gauntlet.

Hasbro has been releasing new MCU action figures in dribs and drabs as of late. Their upcoming third wave of figures based on the characters from Marvel Studios' Disney+ shows has had its offerings revealed one or two at a time. Collectors and fans alike should expect a large-scale merchandising push for the upcoming Black Panther sequel though.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release on November 18, only in theaters.