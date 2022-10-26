Marvel Highlights TWO Black Panther Helmets In New Wakanda Forever Trailer

Marvel Studios is just over two weeks away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the final movie of the year and the MCU’s last theatrical outing in Phase 4. With that debut being so close, the time has come for Marvel to begin promoting the story more heavily through promo spots and other advertising, much of it teasing new footage from the movie.

Much of that new footage has centered on the new female hero that will take over the Black Panther mantle, with many expecting that title to go to Letitia Wright’s Shuri. Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Sub-Mariner and Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart have also gotten in on the action, setting up a thrilling adventure filled with action, drama, and emotion.

And now, in a surprising development, another new TV spot has shown off an unexpected new image from the movie featuring more than one helmet from the MCU’s Black Panther legacy.

Multiple Black Panther Helmets in New Trailer

Marvel Studios released a new 30-second TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres in theaters on Friday, November 11.

Near the end of the spot, one shot of footage shows off two Black Panther helmets perched next to one another on a shelf. One of them is T'Challa's original helmet from his debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, while the other is from his upgraded suit in 2018's Black Panther, and an unknown character can be seen reaching for the latter.

Marvel Studios

The first helmet from Civil War features a clean-cut silver lining going down the cheeks and the forehead, and it also has the hero’s sliver eye lenses that are taken directly from the comics.

Marvel Studios

In the upgraded suit from Black Panther, purple kinetic energy glows all across the sides and the front of the helmet thanks to Shuri’s design input. The eyes on this mask also retract into the mask, allowing for the late Chadwick Boseman’s eyes to be seen.

Marvel Studios

The trailer ends with the Black Panther unsheathing the new golden claws in the suit, which was also seen at the end of the movie's first full trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The full spot can be seen below:

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!