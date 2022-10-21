Watch: New Female Black Panther Battles Enemies In Wakanda Forever Trailer

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may be considered a sequel, but in many ways, it's also a brand-new start.

Due to King T'Challa's actions in 2018's Black Panther, it's a new day in Wakanda as the nation is no longer a secret to the world. However, it's also now vulnerable in more ways than one.

Since Black Panther 2 decided against recasting Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, the film will address the loss of Wakanda's king, making way for two new leaders to take center stage of the franchise.

The first is Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, who appears to be a considerable threat to the kingdom. The other is Wakanda's new female Black Panther, whose identity has been hinted at, but is yet to be confirmed.

With Black Panther 2's release mere weeks away, Marvel Studios has released a new promo for the film that includes more footage than ever of Wakanda's newest Black Panther.

A new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has shared footage of Wakanda's female Black Panther in action.

In addition to an extended shot of her reveal from previous trailers, this new promo featured a close-up look at her vibranium claws.

But that's not all. The footage goes on to show a full look at her suit, as well as her acrobatics in fighting the Talocans.

This Black Panther also wields a set of vibranium gauntlets.

And, since this was Shuri's weapon of choice, it seems all the more likely that she is Wakanda's new Black Panther.

The full trailer can be seen below:

The New Black Panther's Iron Man-Inspired Tech?

While this trailer offers audiences a first look at the new Black Panther in action, it's not the first fans have seen of her suit.

Packaging for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends action figure showed her suit in full, while a LEGO figure and a Funko Pop teased her black suit with its gold and silver accents.

Speaking of which, fan confidence that Shuri is the new Panther skyrocketed when this suit and its helmet with ceremonial markings were first revealed.

While the gauntlets in this trailer only support this theory, the fact they're there at all suggests that this Panther may have incorporated Tony Stark-esque nanotech.

Perhaps this is why she has claws in one shot, but gauntlets in another? It may also be a possible connection to Riri Willliams' Ironheart, who's also getting her own start in Wakanda Forever.

Now, while all signs point to Shuri being the new Black Panther, the cast has led audiences to believe otherwise.

Since the film and its marketing campaign have been practically transparent about Shuri's role, some have wondered if the sequel has more than one Panther in store?

As marketing for Wakanda Forever continues to ramp up in the coming weeks, more footage of the Black Panther is to be expected. But perhaps fans will also get an idea of whether Marvel Studios has other surprises in mind.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on November 11.