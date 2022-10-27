New Wakanda Forever Footage Reveals Female Black Panther Fighting Enemies

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is only a couple of weeks from its theatrical debut, getting set to close out the MCU’s Phase 4 with an epic MCU story. This story will bring together a number of key heroes from in and out of Wakanda, particularly a couple of female heroes that will help drive the MCU forward over the coming years.

Although the new Black Panther hasn’t been confirmed yet, footage has teased that it will be one of the leading women from Wakanda, most likely princess Shuri.

This new hero has been utilized in much of the promotional material for Black Panther 2, with the second full trailer showing off the first footage of the outfit in action. Now, that continues thanks to an exclusive trailer that premiered during the NBA’s latest night of action, teasing more of what fans are in for in the coming weeks.

New Look at Black Panther 2 Action

During the Brooklyn Nets' game against the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN, Marvel Studios shared a new 60-second exclusive look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will debut in theaters on Friday, November 11.

This video showed off new footage featuring Dominique Thorne's Ironheart in multiple versions of her suit along with some exciting action sequences from Namor the Sub-Mariner. This included a giant whale breaching the water while Danai Gurira's Okoye described the Talocan peoples' "superhuman strength."

The trailer ended with the new female Black Panther fighting on the side of the same huge ship that has been seen in past trailers. The new mask and suit are seen in all their glory with the gold and silver accents being highlighted in a full frontal shot.

Marvel Studios

The hero is seen scaling the side of the ship with the suit's claws, fighting Namor's people and knocking them off the side of the ship. The new Black Panther suit is seen more clearly than ever in this footage as well.

Marvel Studios

The full trailer can be seen in the tweet below, courtesy of Twitter user @bpanthernews:

Who Is Truly the New Black Panther?

Seeing this suit in action is certainly an exciting development as Black Panther 2 continues its marketing campaign, with this trailer providing an exciting look at the details and intricacy used in this new outfit. The golds and silvers shine brilliantly against the black background, and of course, the hero wearing the suit clearly knows how to handle herself as she takes on the best of Talocan in battle.

Now, the big mystery that remains is who will actually wear the suit, even with most signs pointing to Shuri due to the weapons on her hands being the same weapons that she used in the first Black Panther movie. It will also be exciting to find out when in the movie this suit first makes its debut with so many other characters like Namor and Ironheart to tackle throughout the story.

But even with so much incredible action to take in during the movie's 2-hour-41-minute runtime, the new Black Panther will clearly be the main attraction as the hero's legacy looks to evolve to new levels.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.