Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios started a new era for Spider-Man by showing off the first tease for the hero's new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The MCU's fourth Spider-Man movie is already building massive hype, following a run for Spider-Man: No Way Home that earned rave reviews and nearly $2 billion at the global box office. This also comes with another suit for the wall-crawler, which could be one of his best to date.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures shared the first official look at Tom Holland's new Spider-Man suit from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Set to be released in theaters in just under a year, the MCU's next solo movie is officially in production, with Holland and a massive cast expected to deliver another MCU hit.

A nine-second video highlighted a look at small portions of this new suit, showing off a bright red color and a textured fabric. It also has a huge upgrade over Tom Holland's previous suits; raised black webs lie over it, similar to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man suits.

Sony Pictures

A second sweep over the shoulder portion of the suit reaffirms the textured feel and raised webs. As teased in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this will be the first suit Peter Parker has made with his own hands since his original homemade suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was simply a sweatsuit, hoodie, and goggles.

Sony Pictures

The final shot pans over the bottom part of the new Spider logo Holland will don on his chest. Completely made of fabric, this teases a bigger logo than fans have ever seen on an MCU Spider-Man suit, including longer legs and a more streamlined backside on the spider. It is also the first new suit without the reconnaissance drone Tony Stark implemented into Holland's line of suits.

Sony Pictures

This suit is expected to differ from the one Holland wore in the final moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, it is unclear if that suit will be disregarded completely for this new movie.

Sony Pictures

The previous suit had a simpler print and a version of the white eyes used in Holland's old Stark-tech suit. It featured a shiny blue color on the legs and sides alongside red fabric and printed webbing running on the top. The suit also had a gold spider logo in concept art, which was adjusted to black in merchandise after those images were released.

Sony Pictures

Fans last saw a suit with raised webbing on it in Andrew Garfield's suit seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, often ranked as one of, if not the best, live-action Spider-Man suits ever. That suit captured the essence of the web-slinger's look from the comics, complete with a thin and long spider on the chest, dark blue sides and legs, and large white eyes on the mask.

Sony Pictures

Tobey Maguire's original suit, first used in 2002's Spider-Man, also had the raised webbing seen on Holland's new outfit. For comparison, this look was also lifted straight from the pages of the comics, but with a slightly different appearance than his successors in future movies.

Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be the MCU's next movie in Phase 6. Also starring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, and Liza Colón-Zayas, this movie is expected to bring the web-slinger back to his street-level roots in a world unaware of his existence while he rebuilds his life; he will have to protect his friends and those he loves from a new threat as well. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now filming and will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

The video teasing the new suit can be seen below:

Will Spider-Man: Band New Day Suit Win Fans Over?

Sony Pictures

Holland's final swing suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home quickly became a fan favorite, even considering the MCU has only shown it in motion, snow, and the middle of the night. While many hope to see a complete look at that outfit for the first time in Brand New Day, the teases for this suit have already enticed the fandom after barely seeing anything.

As exciting as this new suit is for Spider-Man fans, even more thrilling is the prospect of what could happen in his fourth MCU solo movie (the first time any live-action Spider-Man has gotten a fourth solo movie). Early looks at the Spider-Man 4 set tease epic action sequences, helmed by director Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The story is also expected to be partially a street-level affair, which many are eager to see after No Way Home's dive into the multiverse.

With Holland reported to be teaming up with new supporting characters such as Jon Bernthal's Punisher and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk (and possibly fighting one or both of them), there are still many questions about what this story will entail.

Filming is expected to last through the rest of the year, giving the sequel over half of 2026 to finish post-production before the MCU gets its next movie post-The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marking the next outing in the most successful Spider-Man franchise, expectations are high for Holland's new project to continue that trend.