Marvel Reveals Best Look at Tom Holland's Newest Spider-Man Suit (Photos)

Exactly one year after Spider-Man: No Way Home began debuting in theaters, MCU fans have now been treated to the best looks yet at the final Spidey suit that Tom Holland's hero dons at the end of the threequel.

Spider-Man: No Way Home became the MCU’s biggest movie of Phase 4 in December 2021, breaking box office records and the Multiverse alike. Along with more than a half-dozen exciting heroes and villains from different dimensions, Tom Holland’s hero also got the chance to don a couple of exciting new suits as his journey continued.

Possibly the most exciting suit came in the movie’s final scene after the world forgot about Peter Parker’s existence, as he went back to his roots and designed a new suit to use as the web-slinger.

And while that suit remained mostly hidden in snow and shadows in that last scene, fans now have their best look at it yet through a new collectible item.

New Spider-Man Suit on Full Display

Sony Pictures

Hot Toys released images of a new figurine paying tribute to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: No Way Home, providing the clearest look to date at Tom Holland's "New Red & Blue Suit" from the movie's final scene.

"The final seconds of Spider-Man: No Way Home show Tom Holland’s Peter Parker embracing his new life an anonymity, moving into his own apartment and stitching together a homemade Spider-Man suit. The webslinger then picks up call signals and swings through a snowy evening to help those in need."

Hot Toys

This pristine suit design comes with a mask that's almost identical to the one that Peter wore with all of his Stark-tech suits from his six MCU appearances. The suit itself features a bright blue and red color scheme, complete with a larger Spider-logo on the front that's reminiscent of the comics:

"The highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt of Peter Parker with separate rolling eyeballs, a masked head sculpt with multiple pairs of interchangeable Spider-Man eye pieces to create numerous Spider-Man’s expressions; a finely tailored red, metallic blue suit with black accents and web pattern; an array of amazing accessories including Spider-Man mask and assorted spider-web shooting effect parts."

Hot Toys

Fans get an up-close look at the new Spider-logo while Holland's hero is unmasked, showing off his slicked-back hair and determined eyes as he watches over a dark snowy New York City:

"The Deluxe Version exclusively includes a highly elaborated diorama base inspired by a winter rooftop corner in New York City, where he overlooks the cityscape."

Hot Toys

Swinging on one of his webs, the blue in Holland's new suit shines magnificently in the light as the webbing is highlighted in the red boots, torso, and mask:

Hot Toys

Holland's hero holds his mask in his right hand in another image as he watches over the Big Apple, with the Spider-logo on his chest being more visible here than in any previous images of this suit:

Hot Toys

