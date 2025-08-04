All 9 Tom Holland Spider-Man Suits Ranked Worst To Best (Including Brand New Day)

Tom Holland's Spider-Man has added yet another suit to his repertoire with the start of Spider-Man: Brand New Day production, making it the perfect time to rank every supersuit the MCU's web-slinger has worn from worst to best. Holland's live-action web-head has had his fair share of super-powered digs, wearing nine different Spider-Man costumes since his big-screen debut in Captain America: Civil War.

Fans got a taste of the latest (and possibly best) of these Spider-Man looks, as filming on Holland's fourth solo Spidey movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, kicked off in Glasgow, Scotland. While this newest suit has been heralded as one of the character's best, they have not all been received as warmly, despite Holland's time as the character producing some of the best movies in the wall-crawler's cinematic history.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (colloquially called Spider-Man 4) stars Holland alongside several returning MCU heroes in Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Jon Bernthal's Punisher. The new web-slinging epic will be the first Spider-Man movie directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton and will come out on July 31, 2026.

Every Tom Holland Spider-Man Suit Ranked (Including Brand New Day)

9.) Black and Gold Suit (No Way Home)

Marvel Studios

While Spider-Man: No Way Home features some pretty stellar Spider-Man suits (not just those worn by Tom Holland), the Inside Out Suit is not one of them.

Leading into the movie, teases of a black-and-gold Spidey suit had fans giddy, wondering what could possibly lead the character to change his look so drastically. Was it the Symbiote? Was it a gift from the Wakandans? These were all questions that swirled around the brand-new get-up.

Well... turns out it was none of those. Instead, it was just Holland's Upgraded suit turned inside out to conceal a massive pain stain from a heated confrontation with a follower of Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio. If you are going to change the Spider-Man look so significantly, at least give it a cool backstory for fans to buy into.

8.) Night Monkey/Stealth Suit (Far From Home)

Marvel Studios

In the comics, Spider-Man's Stealth Suit has been one of the most divisive among fans, so it was not at all surprising that the movie version of the iconic outfit was also met with moans and groans.

Debuted as a part of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the Stealth Suit (aka the Night Monkey Suit) was an all-black costume Holland's teenage hero wore while abroad in Europe for a summer class trip.

There are moments on the page where the Stealth Suit looks cool, but in live action, it made Spidey look like nothing more than a tricked-out cat burglar, with a full-face balaclava and everything.

7.) The Iron Spider (Infinity War, Endgame, No Way Home)

Marvel Studios

If you want to talk divisive, no MCU Spider-Man suit has put Marvel fans at odds with one another more than the Iron Spider Suit. The nanotech costume, developed by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, coated Tom Holland's Spider-Man in an Iron Man-like suit of web-slinging armor for the epic Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

While iconic in the comics, the Iron Spider Suit is hit or miss for fans in the movies. The MCU look did away with the red-and-gold theming over the comic book look, opting for more touches of blue as seen on most Spidey suits. It also includes the first use of the Spider-Man arachnid arms, which shoot out from the hero's back.

You either love or hate the MCU Iron Spider Suit, and for that reason, it sits in the bottom third of this list.

6.) The Homemade Suit (Homecoming)

Marvel Studios

Every big-screen Spider-Man has had to cut their chops in a homemade suit of their own design. For Tobey Maguire, it was the red sweatshirt with black spray paint, for Andrew Garfield, it was now-infamous sunglasses and beanie looks, and for Tom Holland, it was the Spider-Man: Homecoming Homemade Suit.

Regarded as one of the better Homemade Suits in Spider-Man history, this outfit put the character in a swing-ready red-and-blue sweat suit with emoting goggles and a hood. It felt like it could have really been made by a supergenius teenager in a bedroom while also being appropriately comic booky.

Even though Holland's Homemade Suit is ranked sixth on the list, it is still a fantastic piece of superhero costume design. There is a clear tier break here from those below it; however, once you start going any higher, you are getting into real best-of-the-best territory.

5.) The Upgraded Suit (Far From Home)

Marvel Studios

A large swath of the MCU fandom loves the Upgraded Suit not just because of how it looks, but how much it means for Holland's take on the Spider-Man character.

The Upgraded Suit is the first proper full-fledged Spider-Man suit that Holland's wall-crawler developed all by himself. After the death of his mentor, Tony Stark, Holland's Peter embodies the late genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, heading into his final confrontation with Mysterio and builds this new super-powered look.

The biggest point against the Upgraded Suit is that it does away with Spider-Man's iconic red-and-blue color scheme, swapping in black for the character's traditional blue accents. This was a controversial change for some, and one of the biggest reasons why it is not higher on the list.

4.) The Integrated Suit (No Way Home)

Marvel Studios

For the most part, on this list, I tried to include a few different factors when considering where to rank what. General fan sentiment, importance to the overall MCU story, staying power, etc. It was all considered. However, I have to admit, this is a personal pick.

The Integrated Suit (as seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home) is another divisive MCU Spider-Man suit. It mixes some of the golden nanotech elements of the Iron Spider Suit with the black and red of the Upgraded suit. You will not like this one if you did not like either of those costumes.

But for those that do, it feels like the culmination of something, taking elements from all of Holland's web-slinging adventures to that point and mashing them into one suit.

3.) The Stark Suit (Civil War, Homecoming)

Marvel Studios

Following up on Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit was going to be a tall order. Thankfully, Marvel Studios was up to the task, coming up with the now-beloved Stark Suit.

Tom Holland made his MCU debut in this outfit in Captain America: Civil War and wore it again for a few moments in Spider-Man: Homecoming. This classic red and blue costume does not reinvent the wheel, yet it was unlike anything fans had seen the character wear on screen to this point.

The biggest changes to the Stark Suit were expressive lenses on the Spider-Man mask, which let Holland's take on the character emote unlike Garfield and Maguire's previously. The only thing holding this suit back from greatness is the Spider-Man symbol itself, as it is often seen as too small or not Spidey enough for some fans.

2.) The Final Swing Suit (No Way Home)

Marvel Studios

Up until a few days ago, many Marvel fans would have argued that Marvel Studios had crafted the perfect Spider-Man suit with Spider-Man: No Way Home's Final Swing Suit. This super-powered singlet was a comic book lover's dream come true, a faithful adaptation of the comic book Spider-Man suit unlike ever before.

Holland's Peter crafted this costume in No Way Home's final moments, kicking off a new era for the hero as he now lived under the guise of superhero anonymity. It included a bright red base with stunning shiny blue detailing along the sides and legs.

The only complaint fans have with this costume is that we did not get enough of it. The only time fans have seen this suit so far was in No Way Home's closing seconds, as Peter swung into his new life as New York's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

1.) The Brand New Day Suit (Brand New Day)

Marvel Studios

Even though Spider-Man: Brand New Day has only just started filming, fans are already heralding its new Spider-Man suit as the best in the character's on-screen history.

The Brand New Day Suit is close in design to the Final Sing Suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home, with a few key changes. These include a slightly different spider emblem on the chest and raised webbing/textured fabric that pays homage to both previous big-screen Spideys.

This feels about as close to perfect as a Spider-Man suit can get, taking that 'nothing can get better than this' base of the suit seen in No Way Home's finale and building on it ever so slightly. Yes, it is already in the number one spot, but hopefully, it can impress even more when fans see it in action when Brand New Day comes to theaters next year.