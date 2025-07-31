Spider-Man 4 Filming Prepares For Major Action Scene (Photos)

New photos revealed Spider-Man 4 production preparing for a major action scene. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Tom Holland's fourth MCU Spider-Man film) is set to begin filming soon, with the Scottish city of Glasgow standing in for the movie's version of New York City. Even though the new film from Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton is now just under a year away, relatively little is known about the web-slinging blockbuster.

A few select details about the film have been confirmed, including the inclusion of Jon Bernthal's Punisher character, but aside from that, the movie still sits under a shroud of shadow. Hopefully, with production ramping up, fans will get a better idea of what this new adventure will have in store for Tom Holland's 20-something superhero.

New information from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day set seemingly indicates the movie is getting ready to film a major action scene that will have fans giddy.

Over the last couple of days, fans have watched as Glasgow, Scotland, has been transformed into New York City.

This has included putting up signage, rolling out hot dog carts, and setting down various other set dressing around the city.

Scottish newspaper Glasgow Times has captured the entire process, keeping fans updated on pre-production. However, with filming set to start in the next couple of days, new details about the film have seemingly made their way online.

According to The Glasgow Times, Spider-Man 4 has closed over 60 roads in the city for an upcoming shoot. This is a significant chunk of the downtown core to shut down at once, potentially hinting at a considerable action sequence being set up for filming.

Spider-Man 4 production is ongoing in Glasgow, with the movie's release set for July 31, 2026. The new film stars Tom Holland again as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, as he takes on a new ground-level threat in New York City. The 2026 blockbuster will also introduce several new actors to Marvel's Spider-Man franchise, including Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

What Is Spider-Man 4 Hiding?

Marvel Studios

For months, there have been rumors that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Of course, that has not been confirmed as of yet (and likely won't for a while), but this massive shoot being set up in Glasgow could point to the character being in the new movie.

Ruffalo's Hulk has been known to destroy a city block or two in the MCU. So, perhaps the Hulk-sized closure listed as Spider-Man 4 sets up production could indicate that these Ruffalo rumors are a little more than simple hearsay.

Maybe one of the first things that may be shot for the film will include a massive battle scene between Spider-Man, Punisher, and Hulk, spanning multiple real-life city blocks on the Spider-Man 4 set.

With word that if Bruce Banner were coming to the new Spider-Man movie, it would be as the terrifying Savage Hulk, a massive battle on the scale of something like this makes a lot of sense.

Hopefully, as filming goes on, fans will better understand what to expect from the super-powered epic.