MCU: Spider-Man Will Reportedly Battle His 8th Avenger In Spider-Man 4

The MCU's Spider-Man (Tom Holland) is set to go up against his 8th Avenger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Peter Parker has had quite a journey in the MCU since his introduction in Captain America: Civil War. During his stint with Team Iron Man, Spider-Man was thrown into the fire since he fought several members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes under Team Captain America. Not only that, but his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War saw him go up against a few Guardians of the Galaxy members during a misunderstanding in Titan (Thanos' home planet).

After Parker's life-changing ending in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a clean slate is in the cards for the web-slinging Marvel hero, leading up to the events of his next big-screen outing, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. As the anticipation for Spider-Man's next appearance builds, a new report claims that Spider-Man will team up with another unexpected hero on Brand New Day, and that their enemy is not someone fans expect.

Marvel Studios

In a report, entertainment insider Daniel Richtman shared that at least part of Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature Spider-Man and Jon Bernthal's Punisher teaming up against Bruce Banner as the Savage Hulk. This would make Hulk the 8th Avenger that Spider-Man will fight in the MCU.

This is in line with the previous leak, courtesy of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's director of photography (DP), which showed a mood board highlighting a battle between Spider-Man and Hulk.

The clash between Spider-Man and Hulk sets an interesting path for the webslinger in the MCU, considering that it allows the movie to showcase Peter Parker's growth as a hero since he will likely utilize his intelligence to match up against the Green Rage Monster. Given Peter's experience fighting against the other Avengers and the Mad Titan, Thanos, he could use that to his advantage to defeat or subdue Hulk.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to address the ramifications of No Way Home's ending, where Doctor Strange wiped everyone's memory of Peter Parker. The movie will premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Every Avenger Spider-Man Fought in the MCU

Captain America

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Civil War showcased the memorable fight between Spider-Man and Chris Evans' Captain America during the airport battle in Germany. In their fight, Peter tried to immobilize Steve Rogers by using his webs, but the veteran smarts of the Avengers leader prevailed when he used his shield to hit the web-slinger.

Bucky

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man also fought against Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier) during the airport battle, where he overpowered him during their initial clash. Peter also used his webs to trap him on the ground temporarily.

Falcon

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man also went up against Sam Wilson (who was still Falcon then) mid-air while trying to subdue him. While he managed to web Falcon up and trap him in a railing, Sam manages to outsmart him later on by using Red Wing to pull him outside the airport.

Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

Perhaps one of the most memorable scenes in Captain America: Civil War was Spider-Man's successful attempt to bring down Ant-Man (as Giant-Man) using his knowledge from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Peter used his webs to entangle Ant-Man's legs while Iron Man and War Machine teamed up to punch him, causing him to stumble and fall.

Mantis

Marvel Studios

During Avengers: Infinity War, a misunderstanding between the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange ensued during their first meeting on Titan. An initial fight between Mantis and Spider-Man opened up the clash, but the web-slinger overpowered Mantis after he webbed her up (Peter simply took advantage of Mantis' non-expertise in fighting).

Star-Lord

Marvel Studios

After Peter managed to outsmart Mantis, Star-Lord used his skill as a master strategist to tackle Spider-Man off the ground before using his blasters to subdue him. Star-Lord eventually managed to pin Peter down with his alien tech.

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

An unexpected clash between Spider-Man and Doctor Strange happens in Spider-Man: No Way Home after Peter attempts to protect the Multiversal villains from returning to their reality. Peter used his wits and math knowledge to trap Doctor Strange in the mirror dimension.

Bonus: Iron Man

Marvel Studios

Peter Park and Tony Stark's meaningful and emotional argument defined Peter's journey in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony was furious with Peter for not following his instructions not to pursue Vulture, which led to a catastrophic boat incident in New York. After Tony took his Stark tech suit, it pushed Peter to realize that he doesn't need all the fancy tech to become a hero and stop Vulture.